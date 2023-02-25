Best Appletun build for 7-star Pikachu Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re looking for a safe pick to take into the 7-star Pikachu Tera Raids, look no further than this easy-to-use all-rounder Appletun build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

To commemorate Pokemon Day, Pikachu has taken the spotlight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in its infamous surfing form. As a Water Tera Type and knowing the move surf, the cute franchise mascot becomes a formidable foe.

This means Grass-type Pokemon are optimal for taking on the electric rodent. And Appletun, the Gen 8 Grass Dragon, is a powerful choice that can play the role of a support Pokemon and a devastating attacker.

While its Dragon typing does leave it susceptible to Pikachu’s Play Rough, there are ways to get around this, allowing Appletun to be a cornerstone for its team.

Best Appletun build for Pikachu Tera Raids

Appletun will want to start the battle by using Apple Acid for a few turns to reduce Pikachu’s Special Defense and charge their Tera Orb. The quicker Appletun can Terastalize and become a Grass Tera Type, the better (this will remove the Super Effectiveness of Play Rough).

Appletun should hold a Sitrus Berry, have the ability Ripen, and the egg move Recycle to sustain itself in battle. If a teammate hasn’t used Sunny Day, you should prioritize this when Pikachu’s Special Defense has fallen by six stages. This will lower the effectiveness of Pikachu’s Wate-type moves.

It will also allow Appletun to switch to its hard-hitting attack, Solar Beam. With harsh sunlight active, Solar Beam can be used each turn without having to charge. Use this move continuously and sneak in Recycle when in need of health.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Apple Acid -Recycle -Sunny Day -Solar Beam Sitrus Berry Ripen Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Appletun Moveset

Apple Acid – learned at level 28

learned at level 28 Recycle – learned by breeding

learned by breeding Sunny Day – learned via TM

learned via TM Solar Beam – learned via TM

That’s everything you need to know about Appletun in Pikachu Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

