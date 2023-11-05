Pokemon Go Wooper Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s November Community Day event features a new four-step special research quest. Learn all about the Muddy Buddy special research tasks and rewards here in our guide.

The Pokemon Go November Community Day event is all about Wooper and Paldean Wooper and will take place on Sunday, November 5, from 2:00 p.m. local time through to 5:00 p.m. local time on the day.

During the November Community Day event, players will be more likely to encounter both Wooper, the Water Fish Pokemon, and Paldean Wooper, the Poison Fish Pokemon. Trainers who evolve Wooper during the event or up to five hours later will receive a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Similarly, those who evolve Paldean Wooper will receive a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn.

As well as these event bonuses, players can also participate in the available Special Research quest for various rewards. Here’s what you need to do.

Pokemon Go Wooper Community Day Special Research tasks

Find all of the tasks and rewards for the Muddy Buddy Special Research below, thanks to LeekDuck.

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Pokeballs

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper – Wooper Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Wooper Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Paldean Wooper Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper – Wooper Encounter

Evolve 3 Wooper or Paldean Wooper – 30 Wooper Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Paldean Wooper Encounter, 1 Incubator

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper – Wooper Encounter

Evolve 1 Wooper or Paldean Wooper – 50 Wooper Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Quagsire Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Paldean Wooper Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5000 XP, Clodsire Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

How to get the Wooper Community Day Special Research quest

Trainers can gain access to the Wooper Community Day Special Research quest by purchasing a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, A Muddy Buddy. You can finish the Special Research anytime, but it will be simpler to participate during the event.

