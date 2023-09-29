Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats event: Timed Research ticket, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has announced a spooky event to celebrate Halloween. Here’s what trainers need to know about Ticket of Treats.

For the entire month of October, Pokemon Go will be holding an event to celebrate the Halloween season. Ticket of Treats is a paid event that provides different Timed Research opportunities over the course of the month with premium items and thematically appropriate encounters as rewards.

Here’s everything players should know about Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats event.

Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats ticket & price

From 12 AM on October 1 through 11:59 PM on October 29, Pokemon Go players will be able to buy the Ticket of Treats for $5 (or the equivalent in their local currency). With it, players can access the event’s exclusive Timed Research opportunities.

Generous players can also purchase and gift a ticket to any in-game friends with whom they’re at the Great Friends level or higher.

Ticket of Treats runs from October 1 at 12 AM to October 31 at 11:59 PM.

During this time, a new Timed Research will unlock every Thursday at 10 AM. Once available, players have until the end of the event to complete the tasks, though players will need to finish everything and claim their rewards by the end of October.

Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats event bonuses

Two of Ticket of Treats bonuses will be available to ticket holders daily throughout the event:

1.5× additional XP awarded for your first catch of the day

1.5× additional Stardust for your first catch of the day

Ticket of Treats Part 1 starts October 5, which corresponds with the Ultra Beast Guzzlord’s return to five-star raids. Completing its Timed Research tasks gets you the following reward:

Three Premium Battle Passes

Ticket of Treats Part 2 starts on October 12, the same day as Pokemon Go’s Harvest Festival event. Finishing its tasks gets you these rewards:

One Mossy Lure

Additional encounters with Large Size and Super Size Pumpkaboo

Ticket of Treats Part 3 starts on October 19 and corresponds with Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part I. Completing the Research tasks get you the following rewards:

Two Incubators

Additional encounters with Phantump

Finally, Ticket of Treats Part 4 starts on October 26, the same day as Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Part II. Here are its rewards:

Three Silver Pinap Berries

Two Super Incubators

Two Rare Candies

Additional encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump

Niantic has said there are more rewards available for each part of the event, so those who purchase the Ticket of Treats should expect some additional items and bonuses with their purchase.

