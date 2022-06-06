Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Event: Dates & times, Golisopod, Shiny Meltan

Pokemon Go is releasing its TCG crossover set in July and has announced its event to celebrate the upcoming trading cards. Here’s everything we know.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has offered trainers a wide variety of in-game events, which recently have accompanied a theme called “Seasons.”

The Season of GO began on June 1, 2022, with GO Fest being its first accompanying event.

Now, Niantic has revealed The Pokemon TCG Crossover event to celebrate their upcoming trading card set. Here’s everything we know about the event.

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Event dates & times

The Pokemon Go TCG event will begin on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10 am, and will end on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover event new Pokemon debut

To celebrate the crossover event, Niantic will add Wimpod, Golisopod, and Pikachu wearing a Pokemon TCG hat.

It will take 400 Wimpod Candy to evolve into Golisopod.

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover event Shiny Meltan

Shiny Meltan is turning with this event through Mystery Boxes. These boxes can be obtained by sending a Pokemon from PoGo to Pokemon HOME or the Switch titles Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

When you use the Mystery Box during the event, you will have a chance to encounter Shiny Meltan. Also, the cooldown time on using boxes will be reduced.

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Collection Challenges

Niantic has revealed not just one, but nine, Collection Challenges that will take place during and after the TCG Crossover event.

If you complete the first six during the event, you will be rewarded with XP, Lure Modules, and an Incubator — as well as encounters with Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Meltan.

Starting June 23, three more will be made available and will provide trainers who complete them with additional encounters with Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard.

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Wild encounters

Bulbasaur*

Ivysaur

Charmander*

Charmeleon

Squirtle*

Wartortle

Alolan Rattata*

Pikachu wearing a TCG Hat*

Slowpoke*

Magikarp*

Eevee*

Spinarak*

Natu*

Aipom*

Numel*

Bidoof*

Pidove*

Wimpod

Onyx*

Chansey*

Snorlax*

Dragonite

Slaking

Lunatone*

Solrock*

Pokemon marked with a * may spawn as shiny

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Field Research task encounters

Ivysaur

Charmeleon

Wartortle

Pikachu wearing a TCG hat*

Wimpod

Venusaur*

Charizard*

Blastoise*

Snorlax*

Dragonite

Slaking

Pokemon marked with a * may spawn as shiny

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover event Raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in Raids throughout the event.

One-Star Raids

Chansey*

Larvitar*

Timburr*

Wimpod

Three-Star Raids

Alolan Exeggutor*

Snorlax*

Dragonite

Slaking

Five-Star Raids

MewTwo*

Mega Raids

Mega Venusaur*

Mega Charizard X*

Mega Charizard Y*

Mega Blastoise*

Pokemon marked with a * may spawn as shiny

Mewtwo caught from June 16 till June 23 will know the Charged Attack: Shadow Ball, while from June 23 to July 1, it will know the Charged Attack: Psystrike.

