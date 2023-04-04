GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Pokemon Go
Cutiefly appearing in the Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Collection ChallengeNiantic

The Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge has arrived, and there are some event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete too.

It’s time to celebrate the arrival of spring with costumed Pokemon spawning in the wild, the debut of Cutiefly and its evolution Ribombee, and a new Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge to complete.

Collection Challenges are limited-time quests that require you to catch a set of specific Pokemon before an event ends. There are usually some great rewards on offer, so it’s worth taking the time to finish them.

Below, you’ll find all the tips you need to complete the Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge as well as details of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can unlock.

Cutiefly in and its evolution Ribombee in Pokemon GONiantic

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge:

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
WhismurAs a wild spawnWhismur
BunnelbyAs a wild spawnBunnelby
Buneary (Flower Crown)As a wild spawnBuneary wearing a Flower Crown
MarillAs a wild spawnMarill in Pokemon Go
Eevee (Cherry Blossoms)As a wild spawn, as a One-Star Raid Boss, as a Field Research reward, or hatching from 2KM EggsEevee wearing Cherry Blossoms
Pikachu (Cherry Blossoms)As a wild spawn, as a One-Star Raid Boss, or as a Field Research rewardPikachu wearing Cherry Blossoms
CutieflyAs a wild spawn, as a One-Star Raid Boss, or hatching from 2KM EggsCutiefly in Pokemon Go
RibombeeEvolve a Cutiefly with 50 CandyRibombee in Pokemon Go
DiggersbyEvolve a Bunnelby with 50 CandyDiggersby
LopunnyEvolve a Buneary with 50 CandyLopunny

For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, and 1 Lucky Egg as a reward.

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Field Research tasks

Here are all of the Spring Into Spring Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go:

  • Hatch an Egg – Pikachu (Cherry Blossoms) or Eevee (Cherry Blossoms) encounter
  • Hatch 2 Eggs – Togetic (Flower Crown) encounter
  • Hatch 4 Eggs – Chansey (Flower Crown) encounter

You can get these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Spring Into Spring event, which runs from April 4, 2023, at 10 AM until April 10, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Remember you can delete any Field Research tasks you don’t want to complete by tapping the bin icon, which will then make room for more Field Research tasks.

