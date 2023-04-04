Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

The Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge has arrived, and there are some event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete too.

It’s time to celebrate the arrival of spring with costumed Pokemon spawning in the wild, the debut of Cutiefly and its evolution Ribombee, and a new Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge to complete.

Collection Challenges are limited-time quests that require you to catch a set of specific Pokemon before an event ends. There are usually some great rewards on offer, so it’s worth taking the time to finish them.

Below, you’ll find all the tips you need to complete the Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge as well as details of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can unlock.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Whismur As a wild spawn Bunnelby As a wild spawn Buneary (Flower Crown) As a wild spawn Marill As a wild spawn Eevee (Cherry Blossoms) As a wild spawn, as a One-Star Raid Boss, as a Field Research reward, or hatching from 2KM Eggs Pikachu (Cherry Blossoms) As a wild spawn, as a One-Star Raid Boss, or as a Field Research reward Cutiefly As a wild spawn, as a One-Star Raid Boss, or hatching from 2KM Eggs Ribombee Evolve a Cutiefly with 50 Candy Diggersby Evolve a Bunnelby with 50 Candy Lopunny Evolve a Buneary with 50 Candy

For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, and 1 Lucky Egg as a reward.

Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring 2023 Field Research tasks

Here are all of the Spring Into Spring Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go:

Hatch an Egg – Pikachu (Cherry Blossoms) or Eevee (Cherry Blossoms) encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs – Togetic (Flower Crown) encounter

Hatch 4 Eggs – Chansey (Flower Crown) encounter

You can get these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Spring Into Spring event, which runs from April 4, 2023, at 10 AM until April 10, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Remember you can delete any Field Research tasks you don’t want to complete by tapping the bin icon, which will then make room for more Field Research tasks.

