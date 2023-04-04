How to get Cutiefly in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Cutiefly has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, so here’s how to catch it, whether it can be Shiny, and how to evolve it into Ribombee.

The adorable Bug/Fairy-type Cutiefly first appeared in the Alola region in Pokemon Sun & Moon on the Nintendo 3DS. Known in the Pokedex as the Bee Fly Pokemon, it eventually evolves into Ribombee.

Cutiefly is now heading to Pokemon Go as part of the Spring Into Spring event, and you can find everything you need to know about it below including its Shiny availability and how to evolve it.

Contents

How to catch Cutiefly in Pokemon Go

The easiest way to catch Cutiefly is to go out exploring and find one as a wild encounter. You can use Incense to boost the amount of Pokemon that spawn at your location or check the Nearby feature to see if a Cutiefly has appeared at a nearby landmark.

You’ll also be able to hatch Cutiefly from 2KM Eggs that were obtained during the Spring Into Spring event, which runs from April 4 to April 10. You can get these common Eggs by spinning PokeStops (as long as you have room in your Egg inventory).

The final method to obtain Cutiefly is to defeat it as a One-Star Raid Boss. These are low-tier Raid Battles so you should have no problem winning them by yourself. Cutiefly’s weaknesses are Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks.

Finally, remember that Cutiefly will be much easier to catch during the Spring Into Spring event which runs from April 4 to April 10, 2023. It’s likely that it will be quite a rare spawn once this event ends, so catch them while you can.

How to evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee in Pokemon Go

You can evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee once you’ve collected 50 Candy so it’s not too expensive.

If you’re struggling to get enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching Ribombee and also transfer any Cutiefly you don’t need, as you’ll get a boost in Candy for doing both of those things.

You can also set Cutiefly as your Buddy and go for a walk together, as it will find Candy as you explore.

Can Cutiefly be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Cutiefly is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

It’s very rare for a new Pokemon to debut alongside its Shiny variation, so you’ll just have to make do with regular Cutiefly for now.

That’s everything you need to know about Cutiefly! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

