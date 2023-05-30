Pokemon Go Hidden Gems: Wild Spawns, Sandygast & Carbink debut, bonuses
Pokemon Go has just revealed details of the next season, Hidden Gems. Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, wild spawns, and more.
After three months of Rising Heroes, Pokemon Go has revealed Season 11 of the popular mobile game.
Titled Hidden Gems, the season will introduce Sandygast, Carbink, and more into the game alongside new wild spawns and features.
Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and more.
Contents
- Start & End Date
- Sandygast & Carbink debut
- Articuno in Shadow Raids
- Community Days
- Wild Spawns
- Egg Pool
- Research Breakthrough Rewards
- Season Bonuses
Pokemon Go Hidden Gems season start & end date
Pokemon Go’s Hidden Gems season begins on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and ends on Friday, September 1, 2023.
Sandygast and Carbink will debut in Pokemon Go
Sandygast and its evolution Pallosand will make its Pokemon Go debut during the Water Festival: Beach Week event that begins on June 6, 2023.
Pokemon Go has also confirmed the addition of Carbink but has yet to reveal when the Jewel Pokemon from Gen 6 will make its debut.
Articuno will make its way into Shadow Raids
Shadow Raids will be available during the Hidden Gems season beginning Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 am local time. One & Three-star raids will be available daily, while Five-Star Shadow Raids will be exclusively on Saturday and Sunday.
To celebrate the new season, Hidden Gems will introduce Shadow Arcticuno in Five-Star raids — and it’ll be available in its shiny form.
Pokemon Go Hidden Gems Community Days
Here are the four Community Day events that will take place during the season:
- June 10
- July 9
- July 30
- August 13
The headliners for these events have yet to be announced, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as Niantic reveals each Community Day.
Pokemon Go Hidden Gems season Wild encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the Hidden Gems season:
|Area
|Pokemon
|Cities
|Alolan Meowth*, Kadabra, Magneton, Koffing*, Aipom*, Glarian Zigzagoon*, Patrat*, and more
|Forests
|Paras*, Exeggutor, Scyther*, Cacnea*, Swaddle, Phantump, and more
|Mountains
|Onix*, Dunasparce*, Loudred, Boldore, Ferroseed*, Stunfisk, Helioptile*, and more
|Beach & Water
|Galarian Slowpoke*, Shellder*, Staryu*, Pelipper, Alomomola*, Binacle*, Bruxish, and more
|Northern Hemisphere
|Paras*, Alolan Exeggutor*, Dratini*, Treecko*, Torchic*, Mudkip*, and more
|Southern Hemisphere
|Meowth*, Alolan Marowak*, Beldum*, Turtwig, Chimchar*, Piplup*, and more
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.
Niantic doesn’t usually reveal the full list of Pokemon that can spawn in each area, so you’ll have to do some exploring to find them all.
Pokemon Go Hidden Gems egg pool
Here are the Pokemon that trainers can encounter by hatching eggs during the Hidden Gems season:
|Egg Type
|Pokemon
|2km Eggs
|Staryu*, Celffa*, Igglybuff*, Magby*, Azurill*, and more
|5km Eggs
|Omanyte*, Kabuto*, Shuckle*, Sableye*, Roggenrola*, Mareanie, and more
|7km Eggs
|Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel, and more
|10km Eggs
|Mawile*, Bagon*, Emolga, Deino*, and more
|5km Eggs from Adventure Sync
|Cranidos*, Shieldon*, Mantyke*, Stunfisk*, and more
|10km Eggs from Adventure Sync
|Riolu*, Galarian Yamask*, Goomy, Rockruff*, and more
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.
Pokemon Go Hidden Gems Research Breakthrough Rewards
During the Hidden Gems season, trainers will be able to earn encounters with the following Pokemon:
- Sableye*
- Beldum*
- Audino*
- Furfrou*
- Goomy
- Noibat*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.
Pokemon Go Hidden Gems season bonuses
Throughout the Hidden Gems season, trainers will have access to the following bonuses:
- One additional Special Trade per day
- One additional Pokemon Candy when trading
- Trainers level 31 and above will receive Candy XL when trading
That’s everything you need to know about the Hidden Gems season, check out our Pokemon section for more news and other guides.