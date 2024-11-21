Pokemon Go Regieleki: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Regieleki is about to debut its Shiny form in Pokemon Go, so if you plan on hunting one down to show it off in battles, here’s the perfect moveset you can teach your Legendary for both PvP and Raids.

The Electric-type Regieleki was introduced to the franchise in Pokemon Sword & Shield besides the Dragon-type Regidrago. They are both part of the Legendary Titans along with the very well-known Regice, Registeel, and Regirock.

As the Max Out season is focused on the Galar region, Shiny Regieleki is about to debut during the Max Out Finale event, so if you’re lucky enough to catch one, here are the best moves to use in battle.

Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset you can teach Regieleki for PvP consists of Thunder Shock as a Fast Move and Thunder as a Charged Move.

Despite being the Regi with the highest Attack stat (aside from Regigigas), Rigieleki doesn’t excel in battle and falls short when compared to other same-type Pokemon such as Electivire, Magnezone, and others.

However, if you want to take this Titan to battle no matter what, you should equip it with Thunder Shock as a Fast Move due to its fast energy generation. This will allow you to reach your Charged Move faster.

All three Regieleki Charged Moves cost the same, but Thunder is faster than Zap Cannon, so go with it to pair Thunder Shock with a powerful Electric-type attack. Then, if you can afford a secondary Charged Move, use Hyper Beam to deal even more damage and expand your coverage.

Best moveset for Raids

Regieleki’s best moveset for Raids is Thunder Shock as a Fast Move and Zap Cannon as a Charged Move, with 13.71 damage per second and 161.64 total damage output.

Usually, for Raids, the best strategy is to focus on a same-type moveset. Because Regieleki has both Electric and Normal-type moves, it’s smarter to go with a full Electric set, as it benefits from STAB.

Similar to PvP, Thunder Shock remains the best choice for Fast Move. As for the Charged Move, switch Thunder for Zap Cannon as it will cause much more damage while having a 33% chance of decreasing your enemy’s Attack stat by 20%.

All moves Regieleki can learn in Pokemon Go

The mighty Electric-type Regieleki doesn’t have a very vast move pool. This Legendary can learn a total of three Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, with most of them following its only typing.

Regieleki Fast Moves

Thunder Shock (Electric/STAB)

Volt Switch (Electric/STAB)

Lock-On (Normal)

Regieleki Charged Moves

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Thunder (Electric/STAB)

Zap Cannon (Electric/STAB)

That’s everything there is to know about Regieleki’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to check out our other guides to stay up to date with every Pokemon Go event, including the current Community Day and Spotlight Hours.