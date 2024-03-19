Pokemon Go Regice: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

With Regice making its return Pokemon Go players want to get the most out of the frosty golem and use its best moveset for both PvP and PvE. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with this guide breaking down the Iceberg Pokemon.

Regice will be available in Raids from March 14, 2024, until March 21, 2024. This marks the Iceberg Pokemon’s first return to Pokemon Go since June 2023 when it was Giovanni’s featured Pokemon earned by defeating Team Rocket’s boss.

This time around Regice will be available as an encounter in 5-Star Raids allowing more players to encounter and catch one. Also, it can be Shiny with its rarer alternative form featuring a deeper blue body of ice.

So, if you manage to get one, here’s the ideal moveset for both PvP and Raid battles in the game.

Pokemon Go Regice all moves

Regice first appeared back in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire, and it’s part of the three Legendary Golems, alongside Regirock and Registeel. Here are all the moves this Ice-type beast can learn:

Regice Fast Moves

Frost Breath (Ice/STAB)

Lock-On (Normal)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Regice Charged Moves

Blizzard (Ice/STAB)

Earthquake (Ground)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Thunder (Electric/Elite TM)

Pokemon Go Regice best PvP moveset

In competitive battles, there is no doubt that Lock-On as a Fast Move and Blizzard as a Charged Move is Regice’s best moveset. While Lock-On itself offers practically zero damage it is one of the best attacks for charging up more powerful moves and dealing more damage overall.

To best take advantage of that rapid charge it’s highly recommended to use Blizzard which is not only a powerful attack by itself but is also Regice’s only Charged Move that benefits from STAB, providing an additional 20% damage. Additionally, both Earthquake and Thunder are good secondary moves that provide useful coverage when required.

Pokemon Go Regice best Raid moveset

For PvE content, Regice’s best moveset is Frost Breath as a Fast Move and Blizzard as a Charged Move as both attacks benefit from STAB and deal super effective damage to targets weak to Ice If the opponent is not weak to Ice then Lock-On is preferred as it rapidly charges up Blizzard.

While regular Regice is outclassed by even regular Pokemon like Beartic and Crygonal, Shadow Regice is a strong Ice-type attacker that can hold its own even against powerhouses like Mamoswine and Shadow Articuno. It isn’t quite top-tier but is competitive enough to justify using it even in Pokemon Go’s hardest content.

