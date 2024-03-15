Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Primal Kyogre is back in Pokemon Go and to make sure you’re prepared we’ve put together this breakdown of the Sea Basin Pokemon’s best moveset for PvP and Raids which make winning battles easy.

It’s no secret that Primal Kyogre is one of the hardest raids in Pokemon Go with trainers having to prepare weeks in advance for the Legendary Pokemon’s arrival.

The wait is worthwhile though, as those who manage to capture Primal Kyogre will have got their hands on one of the most meta-defining Pokemon in the entire game across both PvE and PvP.

Having the best Primal Kyogre moveset possible is a must to get the most out of this powerhouse and you can learn what moveset is best to use by following this guide.

Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre all moves

This mighty Water-type Pokemon has one Fast Move and five Charged Moves available in its pool, covering a wider range of types:

Primal Kyogre Fast Moves

Waterfall (Water/STAB)

Primal Kyogre Charged Moves

Blizzard (Ice)

Thunder (Electric)

Hydro Pump (Water/STAB)

Surf (Water/STAB)

Origin Pulse (Water/STAB/Legacy Charged Attack)

Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre best PvP moveset

Primal Kyogre’s best moveset for PvP is Waterfall and Origin Pulse. Both of these attacks are Water-type moves and therefore benefit from STAB, providing a huge 20% damage boost. This gives Origin Pulse a big advantage over both Blizzard and Thunder, though these work well as secondary coverage moves.

Surf is also a strong alternative performing well by itself but Primal Kyogre’s signature move just deals too much damage to overlook. It is the perfect option for making the most out of the Sea Basin Pokemon’s phenomenal Attack stat and beating other trainers with ease.

Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre best Raid moveset

For Raids you’ll want to use Waterfall and Origin Pulse too, as these attacks provide the best overall DPS and take advantage of Primal Kyogre’s Water typing. Though Origin Pulse is the strongest option, Surf is a good alternative for those struggling to get Primal Kyogre’s signature move.

With this recommended moveset you can be confident that you have one of the best Water-type Attackers in Pokemon Go. In fact, Primal Kyogre outputs better DPS than any other Water-type in the game outclassing even the likes of Mega Blastoise and Mega Swampert.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check our list:

