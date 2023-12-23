Pokemon Go players frustrated with one “worthless” egg color

Pokemon Go players are upset with the Pokemon that hatch from 12km eggs, and demand that Niantic change the Pokemon that hatch from them.

Pokemon Go epitomizes the soul of classic Pokemon games, encouraging players to walk around in an attempt to become like Ash Ketchum and “Gotta catch ’em all!”

One way Niantic tied the goal of getting players to get up and move in order to obtain the rare Pokemon was eggs, which can be obtained from Pokestops.

Article continues after ad

There are varying different types of eggs, each requiring a certain distance to be walked before the Pokemon hatchling inside is ready to enter the world (much like the classic games on Nintendo).

Article continues after ad

But players are fed up with 12km eggs taking up their inventory, questioning if they’re worth anything at all.

Pokemon Go players upset with 12km egg Pokemon

One fan of Pokemon Go vented their frustrations, complaining about the existence of the “worthless” eggs in the game: “Does anyone else feel like 12km eggs are almost worthless at this point?“

Article continues after ad

The original poster wasn’t upset with the 12km egg, claiming they managed to hatch some “raid/pvp relevant” Pokemon. But now, with the game further on in its life cycle, they complained it was time for Niantic to make a change.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I swear if I hatch one more useless sandile, pancham, or pawniard I’m going to go crazy. Niantic needs to switch it up and put something new/ rare to work towards.” They said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other players couldn’t help but chime in and agree with the original poster but admitted to being attracted to the rarity of red eggs.

“Yeah they are always trash. Eggs are such a disappointment but I finna keep chasing those red eggs.”

For some fans of the mobile game, Red Eggs were treating them nicely, with one player being overjoyed at their recent experience with the 12km egg: “Got a shiny pawniard a week or so back. That was nice.”

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans were pleased with the announcement of the Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge, as Niantic keeps adding new content for players to get stuck into. For more guides on how to make the most of your Pokemon Go experience, visit our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips