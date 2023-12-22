How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge

Here’s an overview of the new Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge.

On December 22, Niantic released the Winter Wonderland 2023 event in Pokemon Go, one that came with a special Collection Challenge.

Players are tasked to catch Pokemon decked out in holiday gear, and those who complete both can receive two special encounters. One of those is for the debuting Wyrdeer.

Here’s a look at what Pokemon Go players must do.

Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge

Thanks to Leek Duck, here’s a look at what Pokemon must be caught and collected to complete the Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Holiday Spheal As a wild spawn Holiday Stantler As a wild spawn Holiday Attire Pikachu As a wild spawn Holiday Attire Raichu Evolve Pikachu Holiday Hat Eevee As a wild spawn Holiday Hat Vaporeon Evolve Eevee Holiday Hat Jolteon Evolve Eevee Holiday Hat Flareon Evolve Eevee

Those who finish the collection will receive a Lure Module, 10,000 XP, and a Holiday Psyduck encounter.

Winter Wonderland 2023 Trade Challenge

There’s also a special trade challenge collection for the Winter Wonderland 2023 event, as well.

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Holiday Spheal Trade Holiday Stantler Trade Holiday Attire Pikachu Trade Holiday Hat Eevee Trade

Individuals who complete it will receive a Lure Module, 10,000 XP, and a Wyrdeer encounter.

