How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge

Chris Studley
Pokemon Go art of WyrdeerNiantic

Here’s an overview of the new Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge.

On December 22, Niantic released the Winter Wonderland 2023 event in Pokemon Go, one that came with a special Collection Challenge.

Players are tasked to catch Pokemon decked out in holiday gear, and those who complete both can receive two special encounters. One of those is for the debuting Wyrdeer.

Here’s a look at what Pokemon Go players must do.

Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge

Thanks to Leek Duck, here’s a look at what Pokemon must be caught and collected to complete the Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2023 Collection Challenge:

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
Holiday SphealAs a wild spawnSpheal with a Holiday Hat in Pokemon Go
Holiday StantlerAs a wild spawnStantler wearing a Holiday costume
Holiday Attire PikachuAs a wild spawn
Holiday Attire RaichuEvolve PikachuHoliday Raichu
Holiday Hat EeveeAs a wild spawnEevee with a Holiday Hat in Pokemon Go
Holiday Hat VaporeonEvolve Eevee
Holiday Hat JolteonEvolve Eevee
Holiday Hat FlareonEvolve EeveeHoliday Flareon in Pokemon Go

Those who finish the collection will receive a Lure Module, 10,000 XP, and a Holiday Psyduck encounter.

Winter Wonderland 2023 Trade Challenge

There’s also a special trade challenge collection for the Winter Wonderland 2023 event, as well.

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
Holiday SphealTradeSpheal with a Holiday Hat in Pokemon Go
Holiday StantlerTradeStantler wearing a Holiday costume
Holiday Attire PikachuTradeHoliday Pikachu
Holiday Hat EeveeTradeEevee with a Holiday Hat in Pokemon Go

Individuals who complete it will receive a Lure Module, 10,000 XP, and a Wyrdeer encounter.

