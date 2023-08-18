Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is offering an exclusive Timed Research event for the Noxious Swamp during Go Fest 2023. Here’s everything trainers need to know about completing this Research and earning their rewards.

While many trainers in North America are busy experiencing Go Fest 2023 in New York City, there is also a another event going at the same time.

The Noxious Swamp event will feature a variety of different Raids, as well as increased spawns for Pokemon like Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, and Skrelp.

However, this event will also feature an exclusive Timed Research quest that trainers can easily complete for some fairly good rewards. Here’s a breakdown of how to complete each task and claim the rewards.

Niantic The Noxious Swamp event will coincide with the New York City Go Fest 2023 celebration.

Pokemon Go Adventures Noxious Swamp Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks & rewards included in the Noxious Swamp Timed Research event:

Step 1 of 1

Power up Pokemon 15 times – Skrelp

Battle in 3 raids – Alolan Grimer

Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks – Trapinch

Win 2 raids using a team of all unique Pokemon species – Druddigon

Win a three-star raid using only Pokemon with 2,500 CP or less – Hisuian Qwilfish

Rewards: Jangmo-o, Salamence Mega Energy, Sceptile Mega Energy

How to get Noxious Swamp Timed Research

The Noxious Swamp Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest, so all players will be able to take part in this Timed Research at no additional cost beginning on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 AM local time.

It’s important to remember that these tasks and their rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 PM local time, so be sure to complete them before then.

That’s everything you need to know about the Noxious Swamp event. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

