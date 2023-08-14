Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp event: Shiny Skrelp, Shadow Raids & more

Pokemon Go has unveiled its Noxious Swamp event – which will feature species from Go Fest New York City.

Niantic has revealed that players can encounter Shiny Skrelp for the first during the upcoming event. Additionally, several Shadow Raids – including Houndour and Sneasel – will be held at the same time.

Noxious Swamp will include some of the Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon appearing during the Go Fest New York City festivities.

Niantic’s blog post has announced that the event will occur during Go Fest New York City.

It will run from Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Wild Spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the event:

Zubat*

Venonat*

Tentacool*

Dratini*

Surskit*

Gulpin*

Skorupi*

Axew*

Skrelp*

Tyrunt*

Noibat*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as Shiny.

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will occur during the event:

Double Catch Candy

Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently

One additional free Raid Pass per day from spinning Gyms

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Raid encounters

One-star

Grimer*

Alolan Grimer*

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Three-star

Galarian Weezing*

Druddigon*

Turtonator*

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Shadow Raid encounters

One-star

Shadow Zubat

Shadow Houndour

Shadow Pidove

Three-star

Shadow Nidoran ♀*

Shadow Onix

Shadow Sneasel*

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Field Research task encounters

Grimer*

Dratini*

Trapinch*

Skrelp*

Noibat*

Mareanie

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Timed Research

Timed Research will be available to players at no extra cost with a focus on raiding and will “award encounters with Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon, including Jangmo-o.”

A reminder that Timed Research tasks and their rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

That’s everything you need to know about the Noxious Swamp event. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

