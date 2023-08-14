GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp event: Shiny Skrelp, Shadow Raids & more

Pokemon Go has unveiled its Noxious Swamp event – which will feature species from Go Fest New York City.

Niantic has revealed that players can encounter Shiny Skrelp for the first during the upcoming event. Additionally, several Shadow Raids – including Houndour and Sneasel – will be held at the same time.

Noxious Swamp will include some of the Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon appearing during the Go Fest New York City festivities.

Keep reading for more information about the upcoming Pokemon Go event.

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp event dates & times

Pokemon Go SkrelpNiantic / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay

Niantic’s blog post has announced that the event will occur during Go Fest New York City.

It will run from Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Wild Spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the event:

  • Zubat*
  • Venonat*
  • Tentacool*
  • Dratini*
  • Surskit*
  • Gulpin*
  • Skorupi*
  • Axew*
  • Skrelp*
  • Tyrunt*
  • Noibat*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as Shiny.

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will occur during the event:

  • Double Catch Candy
  • Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently
  • One additional free Raid Pass per day from spinning Gyms

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Raid encounters

One-star

  • Grimer*
  • Alolan Grimer*
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Hisuian Sneasel

Three-star

  • Galarian Weezing*
  • Druddigon*
  • Turtonator*

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Shadow Raid encounters

One-star

  • Shadow Zubat
  • Shadow Houndour
  • Shadow Pidove

Three-star

  • Shadow Nidoran ♀*
  • Shadow Onix
  • Shadow Sneasel*

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Field Research task encounters

  • Grimer*
  • Dratini*
  • Trapinch*
  • Skrelp*
  • Noibat*
  • Mareanie

Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Timed Research

Timed Research will be available to players at no extra cost with a focus on raiding and will “award encounters with Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon, including Jangmo-o.”

A reminder that Timed Research tasks and their rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

