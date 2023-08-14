Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp event: Shiny Skrelp, Shadow Raids & more
Pokemon Go has unveiled its Noxious Swamp event – which will feature species from Go Fest New York City.
Niantic has revealed that players can encounter Shiny Skrelp for the first during the upcoming event. Additionally, several Shadow Raids – including Houndour and Sneasel – will be held at the same time.
Noxious Swamp will include some of the Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon appearing during the Go Fest New York City festivities.
Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp event dates & times
Niantic’s blog post has announced that the event will occur during Go Fest New York City.
It will run from Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Wild Spawns
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the event:
- Zubat*
- Venonat*
- Tentacool*
- Dratini*
- Surskit*
- Gulpin*
- Skorupi*
- Axew*
- Skrelp*
- Tyrunt*
- Noibat*
Pokemon marked with a * may appear as Shiny.
Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp bonuses
Here are the bonuses that will occur during the event:
- Double Catch Candy
- Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently
- One additional free Raid Pass per day from spinning Gyms
Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Raid encounters
One-star
- Grimer*
- Alolan Grimer*
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
Three-star
- Galarian Weezing*
- Druddigon*
- Turtonator*
Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Shadow Raid encounters
One-star
- Shadow Zubat
- Shadow Houndour
- Shadow Pidove
Three-star
- Shadow Nidoran ♀*
- Shadow Onix
- Shadow Sneasel*
Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Field Research task encounters
- Grimer*
- Dratini*
- Trapinch*
- Skrelp*
- Noibat*
- Mareanie
Pokemon Go Noxious Swamp Timed Research
Timed Research will be available to players at no extra cost with a focus on raiding and will “award encounters with Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon, including Jangmo-o.”
A reminder that Timed Research tasks and their rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
That’s everything you need to know about the Noxious Swamp event. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:
