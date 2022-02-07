Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022: Flabebe debut, Furfrou form, more

Pokemon Go is back at it again with an event to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. The Valentines Day event features Flabebe and its evolutions alongside a global challenge and other romantic bonuses.

Since 2016, the developers of Pokemon Go have provided a wide variety of events for players to enjoy. Oftentimes, these events are used to launch a new ‘mon, or an existing characters shiny variant, into the game.

As trainers all over the world catch their favorite characters right from their phone, having a consistent flow of new ‘mon to catch allows players to enjoy the game longer.

Now, Pokemon Go has announced the Valentine’s Day Event — featuring Flabebe and its evolutions, a new Furfrou form, and tons more.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event dates & times

Niantic has announced that the 2022 Valentine’s Day event will begin on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 8 pm.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event bonuses

Throughout the event, trainers will be able to receive these three bonuses.

Lure Modules will last twice as long

You’ll receive twice the amount of candy for catches

Your buddy Pokemon will bring you more items

Alongside the various in-game boosts, trainers will also be able to purchase four Flabebe themed avatar items in the shop.

Hair Pin

Shirt x2

Shorts

Pokemon Go Global Valentine’s Challenge

Beginning Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 12:00 pm, and ending on Tuesday, February 15, at 12:00 am, trainers will be able to band together to reach the goal of 70 million gifts sent.

If this goal is met, it will unlock 3x the candy for transferred Pokemon.

The 2022 Valentine’s Day event will also feature two collection challenges, which offer those who complete them the ability to encounter both female and male Frillish.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day special attack bonus

During the event, trainers will be able to evolve Kirla to receive a Gallade or Gardevoir that knows the charged attack: Synchronize.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event special Furfrou form

For the duration of the Valentine’s Day event, players will have the ability to change their Natural Form Furfrou into Heart Trim Furfrou.

To transform your Furfrou, follow these steps:

Make sure you have 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Select your favorite Furfrou (appraising is a good way to tell which one is best).

Tap the ‘ Form Change ’ button to see the Trims available in your region.

’ button to see the Trims available in your region. Choose the Trim you want and confirm your choice.

If you’re interested in changing the ‘mon into one of the other available forms, check out our guide.

Pokemon Go Valentines Day event Wild Encounters

Flabebe with different colored flowers will spawn in the wild, depending on your location.

Red Flower Flabebe – Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

– Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabebe – Asia-Pacific region

– Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabebe – Americas

– Americas White & Orange Flower Flabebe – Everywhere in the world

Here is the wide variety of other wild spawns that will be available during the event:

Chansey

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Luvdisc

Woobat

Furfrou

Miltank

Audino

Alomomola

Pokemon Go Valentines Day event Raid Bosses

One-Star Raids:

Miltank

Roselia

Audino

Natural Form Furfrou

Three-Star Raids:

Nidoqueen

Nidoking

Lickitung

Gardevoir

Gallade

Five-Star Raids:

Registeel

Mega Raids:

Mega Houndoom

Pokemon Go Valentines Day event Field Research encounters

Throughout a variety of field research tasks, trainers will be able to encounter the following ‘mon as they complete them.

Pikachu

Eevee

Luvdisc

Ralts

Frillish (Male)

Frillish (Female)

Alomomola

Spinda w/ heart pattern

If you’re a fan of Flabebe and both of its evolutions, make sure to stock up on supplies before the event goes live on Feb 10. For more information regarding Pokemon Go, head over to our hub.