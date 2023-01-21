Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story is here, so we’ve got all the tasks and rewards you can unlock along the way.

Larvitar is the headliner of the latest Community Day Classic taking place in Pokemon Go on Saturday, January 21, 2023. There are boosted spawns, bonuses like 3x catch XP, and an exclusive move when you evolve a Tyranitar.

There’s also a Special Research story available for players who purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. This story features loads of Larvitar-related tasks to complete and plenty of useful rewards like a Rocket Radar and a Lucky Egg.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Larvitar – Larvitar encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Larvitar Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Larvitar – 30 Larvitar Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Pupitar encounter

Evolve 3 Larvitar – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Larvitar encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Larvitar Candy

Evolve 1 Pupitar – 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – Larvitar encounter

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, and 3 Rare Candies

How to get the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go

To unlock the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story, you can purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. This will cost $1 (£0.79) or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.

You’ll need to log in to Pokemon Go during the event to claim the Special Research story, but once you’ve done this you can complete it in your own time – even after the Community Day Classic is over.

Having said that, it will be much easier to complete this Special Research story during the event, as a lot of the tasks require you to catch and evolve Larvitar.

