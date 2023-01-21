Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story is here, so we’ve got all the tasks and rewards you can unlock along the way.
Larvitar is the headliner of the latest Community Day Classic taking place in Pokemon Go on Saturday, January 21, 2023. There are boosted spawns, bonuses like 3x catch XP, and an exclusive move when you evolve a Tyranitar.
There’s also a Special Research story available for players who purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. This story features loads of Larvitar-related tasks to complete and plenty of useful rewards like a Rocket Radar and a Lucky Egg.
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research tasks
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story:
Step 1 of 4
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Larvitar – Larvitar encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Larvitar Candy
Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter, and 1 Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Catch 15 Larvitar – 30 Larvitar Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Pupitar encounter
- Evolve 3 Larvitar – 10 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 1500 XP, Larvitar encounter, and 1 Incense
Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Larvitar Candy
- Evolve 1 Pupitar – 1 Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward! – Larvitar encounter
- Claim Reward! – 3500 XP
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, and 3 Rare Candies
How to get the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go
To unlock the Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story, you can purchase a ticket from the in-game shop. This will cost $1 (£0.79) or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.
You’ll need to log in to Pokemon Go during the event to claim the Special Research story, but once you’ve done this you can complete it in your own time – even after the Community Day Classic is over.
Having said that, it will be much easier to complete this Special Research story during the event, as a lot of the tasks require you to catch and evolve Larvitar.
Once you’ve completed the Rock n Roll Special Research story, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:
