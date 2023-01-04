Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move, bonuses

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go’s next Community Day Classic will feature Larvitar, offering players a chance to catch it Shiny, obtain an exclusive move, and participate in a paid Special Research.

Pokemon Go has announced another event for the month of January, featuring Larvitar in an upcoming Community Day Classic. Originally started in 2022, these unique Community Days include many of the same benefits as the standard events while spotlighting Pokemon that have been a part of the app for a long period of time.

The announcement comes after confirmation of the Chespin Community Day, which will be taking place on January 7, 2023. This will give players plenty of opportunities to get out and play despite the cold weather.

Below is everything Pokemon Go fans need to know about the Larvitar Community Day Classic, including dates, times, exclusive moves, and event tickets.

In an update on the Pokemon Go Blog, Niantic has confirmed that the dates for the event will be January 21, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic exclusive move

Players who evolve their Larvitar into Pupitar, and then into Tyranitar from 2 PM to 7 PM of the event day will obtain a Tyranitar with the exclusive attack: Smack Down.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Rock-type move has a power level of 12 in trainer battles and a power level of 16 in Gym and Raid battles.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Stocking up on Lures can be a great way to prepare for Community Days

Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic bonuses

Players will also be able to enjoy a few extra bonuses while participating in the Larvitar Community Day Classic. Below are all the boosts to look forward to.

x3 XP bonus for catching Pokemon

3-hour duration for Incense activated during the event

3-hour Lure Module duration for Lures placed during the event

Community Day Classic photo surprises will be active throughout the event

Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research Ticket

Those planning to participate in the Community Day Classic can purchase a Special Research Ticket for $1 USD from the in-game shop.

