Pokemon Go Krookodile: Best Moveset for PvP and Raids

With Krookodile now available in Pokemon Go you’ll want to know the best moveset possible to win more battles with this feisty crocodile. These are the attacks you’ll want to teach Krookodile to do just that.

Krookodile first debuted in Pokemon Go back in October 2020, but its popularity has surged as of late thanks to the release of its Shiny variant in the World of Wonders Taken Over event.

The opportunity to get Krookodile’s Shiny as well as its pre-evolutions Sandile and Krokorok has sparked new-found enthusiasm for the Intimidation Pokemon. This new form has players wondering if Krookodile is worth using and what moveset to teach it.

To help you out we’ve listed all of the moves Krookodile can learn alongside recommendations of what attacks you are best using in both PvP and Raids to win more battles.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Krookodile all moves

Krookodile can learn a total of six moves in Pokemon Go giving the sand crocodile a decent amount of coverage and different options for you to pick between. Here’s Kookodile’s full learnset:

Krookodile Fast Moves

Mud-Slap (Ground/STAB)

Snarl (Dark/STAB)

Krookodile Charged Moves

Brick Break (Fighting)

Crunch (Dark/STAB)

Earthquake (Ground/STAB)

Outrage (Dragon)

Pokemon Go Krookodile best PvP moveset

The best moveset to use on Krookodile in PvP is Snarl as a Fast Move with both Crunch and Earthquake as Charged Moves. These moves let Krookodile deal the most damage possible and take advantage of its high Attack stat.

Snarl is an excellent move to use in PvP as it generates a lot of energy letting Krookodile use more Charged Moves before fainting. Since Charged Moves are where the bulk of damage comes from in Pokemon Go, this makes Snarl the best overall option.

Favoring moves that benefit from STAB as they deal more damage, Crunch is an obvious pick with the Dark-type attack not only hitting hard but also costing little energy making it easier to spam when compared to Krookodile’s other Charged Moves.

The second Charged Move worth using is Earthquake as it also benefits from STAB and has a monstrous 140 Base Power. It does cost a lot of energy to use but one Earthquake is typically enough to deal with most adversaries, especially if they are weak to Ground-type attacks.

Though Earthquake stands out as the strongest option it can be worth using Outrage instead which gives Krookodile coverage against opposing Dragon types which are extremely common in PvP. It won’t provide the same DPS potential in most cases but can catch opponents off guard who don’t expect Krookodile to learn a Dragon-type move.

As for Krookodile’s viability in PvP, it doesn’t excel in any league but is competitive in both the Ultra League and Master League. The Intimidation Pokemon should never be used in Great League though as too many of its direct counters are meta for it to be effective.

Pokemon Go Krookodile best Raid moveset

Krookodile is strongest when utilized as a Dark-type Attacker with Snarl as its Fast Move and Crunch as its Charged Move. This moveset makes it a strong choice against Raid bosses that are either Ghost or Psychic types.

Alternatively, a combination of Mud Slap and Earthquake lets Krookodile be a serviceable Ground-type Attacker, although there are stronger options that are easier to obtain like Excadrill and Mamoswine.

That’s every you need to know about Krookodile’s best moveset. For more Pokemon Go content, check the list below:

