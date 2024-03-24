Pokemon Go Excadrill: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Trainers looking to raise the sturdy Ground/Steel-type, Excadrill, in Pokemon Go need to know its best movesets for both PvP and Raid content. Let’s go over everything you’ll need to know to have the strongest Excadrill.

Excadrill made its debut in the mainline series in Generation 5, and it’s available for trainers to get in Pokemon Go.

In the mainline series, Excadrill is a solid, reliable Pokemon who can take plenty of hits and deal out some excellent damage thanks to its fairly unique type combination. Thankfully, this still holds true in the mobile title as well.

So, for those looking to raise an Excadrill in Pokemon Go and use it for PvP or Raid content, let’s break down its best moveset for each type of play.

Pokemon Go Excadrill all moves

Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground/STAB)

Metal Claw (Steel/STAB)

Mud-Slap (Ground/STAB)

Charged Moves

Earthquake (Ground/STAB)

Drill Run (Ground/STAB)

Rock Slide (Rock)

Iron Head (Steel/STAB)

Scorching Sands (Ground/STAB)

Pokemon Go Excadrill best moveset for PvP

When it comes to PvP content, the best moveset for Excadrill is Mud-Slap as the Fast Move with Scorching Sands and Rock Slide as the Charged Moves.

Trainers should opt for Mud-Slap as Excadrill’s Fast Move as it provides the highest overall DPS potential for the Ground/Steel-type. While Metal Claw is decent, Steel is generally not an amazing type in PvP content and other Pokemon can fill this niche better.

The Charged Move should go to Scorching Sands, thanks to its low energy cost, damage output, and 30% chance to lower Attack. The Second Charged Move slot should go to Rock Slide for extra coverage.

Pokemon Go Excadrill best moveset for Raids

When it comes to PvP content, the best moveset for Excadrill is Mud-Slap as the Fast Move with Scorching Sands and Drill Run as the Charged Moves.

In Raid content, it’s better to go for a solid Ground-type moveset for Excadrill, as there are other Steel-types that can perform better than it.

That’s everything you need to know about Excadrill’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more guide content, check out these other links below:

