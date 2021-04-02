Best Mamoswine moveset in Pokemon Go: Battle League & Raids - Dexerto

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl’s popular mammoth, Mamoswine, has continued to tear it up in Pokemon Go as the ultimate counter to Dragon ‘mon. Here is the Sinnoh Ice-type’s best moveset for the Battle League and online Raids that will have you crushing your opponents.

Making its Go debut in 2019, Mamoswine quickly became a favorite amongTtrainers as the best counter to Dragon-types such as Rayquaza and Dragonite. The Gen IV creature finally made Ice-types viable in the mobile game’s meta.

However, the mammoth needs the right movset to truly tap its potential and become a force to be reckoned with. Here is every attack you should be using to make it an absolute beast in both PVP and PVE modes.

Pokemon Go Mamoswine best moveset

From the second it was added back in 2019, Mamoswine has hit the ground running as a powerhouse in online Raids. In particular, its hard-hittting Ice-type moves destroy Dragon ‘mon with its epic 4x bonus damage.

Unlike many Pokemon, the Sinnoh region mammoth is also a decent contender across all three tiers of the Battle League. With the right moveset, the Gen IV creature is pretty much a solid all rounder worth investing in.

Below we will go over the best movset currently available for Mamoswine which will make it a strong contender in PVP as well as PVE.

Pokemon Go Mamoswine best moveset in Battle League

Great League

Fast Attack: Powder Snow Charge Attack: Avalanche / Bulldoze

Without a doubt, Powder Snow is considered Mamoswine’s best Fast Attack. Its ability to generate energy quick makes it a breeze to launch into one of its Charge Attacks. As a bonus, it also does a decent amount of damage, especially towards Dragon-type ‘mon.

Most Trainers who are bringing the Diamond & Pearl favorite into battle will be using it purely as a counter towards characters such as Dragonite. This makes Avalanche a great nuke move that will bring down your opponents in no time.

Ultra League

Fast Attack: Powder Snow Charge Attack: Avalanche / Bulldoze

Just like Great League, Mamoswine will utilize the same exact moveset listed above. Powder Snow will again generate energy quick so that you can pull off one of its devastating Charges.

As we move into Battle League’s second tier, we absolutely recommend investing in Bulldoze as a second Charge move. The Ground-type attack will help fend off Steel and Rock-type opponents.

Master League

Fast Attack: Powder Snow Charge Attack: Avalanche / Bulldoze

Master League is where Mamoswine really gets the opportunity to shine. Dialga currently is “the” Pokemon to beat in ML, and has dominated the Battle League’s final tier for over a year.

The mammoth’s Ice and Ground attacks are a direct counter against the Dragon Legendary’s dual-typing, which includes Steel. The deadly combo of Powder Snow and Bulldoze will keep Dialga users on their toes.

Pokemon Go Mamoswine best moveset in Raids

Fast Attack: Powder Snow / Mud Slap Charge Attack: Avalanche / Bulldoze

Here is where things get really interesting. Mamoswine is an absolute beast when it comes to Dragon-types, making it a perfect counter to five-star Raids such as Rayquaza or Dialga.

The Diamond & Pearl ‘mon is also one of the strongest Ground-type characters in the game’s meta. Pairing Mud Slap and Bulldoze will absolutely wreck Electric-type Legendaries, making him versatile in PVE.