Pokemon Go Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day: Shiny debut, bonuses, more

Here’s a look at what Pokemon Go players can expect from the upcoming Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day, including the event’s dates & times in addition to bonuses.

Niantic has recently given Pokemon Go players a chance to obtain fully evolved starters from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus as part of special Raid Days.

Hisuian Samurott was made available as part of a Raid Day in December 2023. Now, the alternate form of Typhlosion has gotten its turn. The Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon will be a featured Pokemon Go Raid Day Pokemon in January 2024.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at what Go trainers can expect from the upcoming event.

Article continues after ad

NIANTIC

The Pokemon Go Raid Day event for Hisuian Typhlosion will take place on January 14, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

The event will mark the Hisuian version of Typhlosion’s debut in Three-Star Raids in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Hisuian Typhlosion Shiny debut

The event will also mark the Shiny debut of Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Go.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The creature, which was originally released in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is one of two different regional versions of Typhlosion. Previously, just the Gen II version of Typhlosion was available as a Shiny.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day event bonuses

These are the bonuses that will be available to trainers during the event:

Increased chance of encountering Shiny of Hisuian Typhlosion, which will appear more frequently in raids

Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from January 13, 2024, at 4 pm to January 14, 2024, at 7 pm PST

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Additionally, a special ticket for the event can be purchased for $5.00 or the local equivalency in one’s country.

Article continues after ad

The bonuses are available from 2 pm to 10 pm local time on the day of the event. This includes eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Discs and an increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

That’s everything you need to know about the Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day. While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters | Grunt counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Pokemon Go promo codes