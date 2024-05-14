GamingPokemon

Pokemon’s new giant Lapras plush could make fans drain their wallets

Noelle Corbett
The Pokemon Company

Fan-favorite Gen 1 Pokemon Lapras is the latest ‘mon to get the jumbo plush treatment.

In a tweet, The Pokemon Company announced a 27″ tall, 34″ long Lapras plush that costs $300 and is available to preorder from the Pokemon Center website from now until June 3, 2024. According to the store page, plush is expected to ship in mid-December 2024, meaning you’ll likely get it during or just after the holiday season.

Lapras, of course, has been popular since the beginning of the franchise. The Water/Ice-type is among the strongest and rarest Pokemon of the Gen 1 games and the 151 Pocket Monsters it introduced.

Back in the days of HM moves, Lapras was heavily associated with the move Surf, with the player appearing to ride one in the Gen 2 games regardless of what Pokemon was actually using the move. Pokemon X and Y seemingly reference this by having Lapras appear in the overworld when Surfing, substituting its character model for the dark blob that usually appears when Surfing in those games.

While not quite as big as Lapras in the games – the Transport Pokemon is 8’02” or 2.5 meters tall – that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited, even with that $300 price tag.

“my giant slowpoke DOES need a friend…” responded one Twitter user, likely referencing the life-sized Slowpoke plush that was released a few years back in Japan and finally made its way to The Pokemon Center site earlier this year.

Several others said they considered making “a bad financial decision” after seeing the Lapras plush.

Unfortunately, the Pokemon Center website doesn’t have pictures of the plush next to people or furniture to give a better idea of its size. Still, based on the dimensions, we can assume that Lapras would make a great cushion or bean bag chair—just watch out for those spikes on its shell.

