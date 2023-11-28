Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott Raid Day: Date & time, bonuses

An ancient Pokemon will finally arrive in Pokemon Go, as Hisuian Samurott will appear in 3-Star Raids during its upcoming December 2023 Raid Day event.

Pokemon Go has already hosted many of the Hisuian variant Pokemon, which debuted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as they existed in the olden days of the Sinnoh region. These Pokemon have since reappeared in modern times and can be used in Pokemon Go and the Gen 9 games.

Hisuian Samurott is a Water/Dark-type Pokemon, which means it has significant weaknesses to Fighting, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Fairy-type moves. This Pokemon also resists attacks from Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokemon, giving it many strengths and weaknesses.

Those strong enough to overcome Hisuian Samurott can add it to their teams. Luckily, Niantic has announced on the Pokemon Go website that Hisuian Samurott will receive a Raid Day in December 2023, giving players a brief window to add this ancient Pokemon to their team.

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott Raid Day takes place on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2 PM until 5 PM local time. Hisuian Samurott will appear in 3-Star Raids during this period.

Trainers have three hours to take advantage of several boosts, including increased shiny chances, free raid passes, and more.

Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event bonuses

Niantic is implementing several specific boosts during the Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, so players who take part in raids during the event hours can take advantage of the following bonuses:

Increased chance of encountering a Hisuian Samurott

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. PST

Hisuian Samurott has an improved chance of appearing in raids

Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott event exclusive ticket

During Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, players can spend $5 (or local equivalent) to purchase an exclusive raid day ticket with the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

50% more XP from Raid Battles

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

That’s everything you need to know about the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day, and while you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

