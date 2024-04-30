Pokemon Go Goomy, Sliggoo & Goodra: Shiny, Raids, counters, more

Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra are an adorable line of Dragon-type Pokemon available in Pokemon Go. So, here’s how to get hold of all three and how to maximize their potential.

Boasting a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon at the end of their evolution line, Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra is a highly sought-after set, even if most are just looking for a powerful final evolution.

Unfortunately, the adorable ‘Mons aren’t too easy to get hold of, with Goomy having a pretty rare catch rate. So, to ensure you’re able to catch ’em all, we’ve detailed how to get the set, whether they can be shiny, how to evolve, and so much more.

Article continues after ad

Content

Can Goomy, Sliggoo & Goodra be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

Yes, Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, but you’ll have to be tactical if you want all three.

Goomy has an impressive 1/2,027 Shiny Rate according to shinyrates so you’ll be lucky to get hold of one. On top of this, if you want a whole Shiny set then you’ll need to evolve your Shiny Goomy into a Sliggoo and then into a Goodra.

Article continues after ad

There’s no other way to get its evolved Shiny’s so if you want a full set in your Pokedex, you need to grab three Shiny Goomy’s.

Article continues after ad

How to get Goomy in Pokemon Go

You’ll find Goomy in the Wild in Pokemon Go, but it is an uncommon spawn so be sure to feed it plenty of items to ensure its capture.

Goomy isn’t available in any Eggs, but it can be found in the current Pokemon Go one-star Raids, so be sure to keep an eye out.

How to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo and Goodra in Pokemon Go

To evolve Goomy into Sliggoo you’ll need 25 Goomy Candy. We recommend making Goomy your Buddy to help achieve this.

Unfortunately, evolving Sliggoo into Goodra can be a little trickier as you’ll need an additional 100 Goomy Candy and a Rainy Lure Module. Alternatively, you can wait until it’s raining in your game, which will have the same effect.

Article continues after ad

Is Goomy in Pokemon Go Raids?

Niantic

Yes, Goomy is currently in Pokemon Go raids, appearing in one-star battles for Pokemon Go players all over the world.

Article continues after ad

Due to its rarer catch rates, we recommend grabbing as many as you can so you can easily evolve it into either Sliggoo or Goodra and complete the evolution line.

Pokemon Go Goomy, Sliggoo & Goodra stats

Naturally, as your Pokemon evolves it gets stronger, but Goodra can certainly pack a punch if you manage to get a Hundo with max CP.

Below, are Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra’s stats in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Attack Defense Stamina Maximum CP Goomy 101 112 128 1103 Sliggoo 159 176 169 2303 Goodra 220 242 207 3963

Best Pokemon Go Goomy, Sliggoo & Goodra moveset

The Pokemon Company

Goomy

Tackle (Normal)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

Tackle and Dragon Pulse have a great DPS and total output, making it the best moveset available for Goomy. However, if you can’t get the two moves, we recommend grabbing Water Gun and Dragon Pulse as they’re almost the same in their efficiency.

Article continues after ad

Sliggoo

Tackle (Normal)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

While not benefiting from STAB, this is still the best moveset for Sliggoon, boasting a good dps and total output. If your Sliggoo doesn’t have this moveset, the next best thing is to use Water Gun and Dragon Pulse.

Article continues after ad

Goodra

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Thanks to the addition of STAB, Goodra will thrive with this moveset combination. It has a fantastic DPS and total damage output, and if you manage to have windy weather, you’ll be boosted even more.

Pokemon Go Goomy counters

If you’re planning on taking down Goomy in any Raids, you’ll need to keep an eye on the best counters. These are likely to be Dragon-types, Ice-type, or Fairy-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

The following Pokemon are great counters for Goomy in either Raids or PvP:

Kyurem

Palkia

Rayquaza

Salamence

Dragonite

Garchomp

Dragapult

Gardevoir

Glaceon

Weavile

Togekiss

Jynx

Check out more Pokemon Go content below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | Promo Codes | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM