How to get Grumpig in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Eager to get your hands on the Manipulate Pokemon, Grumpig, in Pokemon Go? Here’s a breakdown of how to catch one for yourself and whether you can find a Shiny Grumpig in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go is filled with a variety of different Pokemon from the multiple Generations of the mainline Pokemon games.

Pokemon Go currently includes all monsters from the first 3 Generations, with the latest complete Dex being the Hoenn region. The Hoenn region brought along a ton of interesting Pokemon that trainers are fond of, like the Spoink and Grumpig line.

Article continues after ad

Some trainers may be wondering if they can catch these Psychic pig Pokemon in Pokemon Go and whether or not they can be Shiny. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know to catch a Grumpig for yourself.

How to get Grumpig in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

Grumpig can be obtained in Pokemon Go by evolving a Spoink with 50 Spoink Candies.

Candies can be obtained in several different ways, including catching Spoink, transfering Spoink or Grumpig, and making either one of them your Buddy Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Spoink is one of the natural encounters players can stumble across in the wild. Unfortunately, trainers can’t currently hatch Spoink from any of the current Eggs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, it is important to note that Spoink does have a higher spawn rate in windy weather, so trying to find one when winds are higher than normal might make things easier.

Can Grumpig be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Luckily for trainers, Shiny Grumpig is available in Pokemon Go. Players simply need to encounter a Shiny Spoink in the wild and evolve it.

Article continues after ad

Unlike its normal purple and black color scheme, Grumpig’s alternate Shiny form is a stylish yellow and black color scheme.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to get Grumpig in Pokemon Go and whether it can be a Shiny. For more Pokemon Go guides take a look at some of the handy links below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes