How to get Goomy, Spritzee & Swirlix in Pokemon Go Luminous Legends X event - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s new Luminous Legends X Event brings some of Kalos’ finest dragon-type and fairy-type Pokemon into the game, so here’s how to get Goomy, Spritzee and Swirlix during their debut.

Pokemon Go’s Luminous Legends X event promises to be one of the highlights of this year.

With Kalos’ resident legendary stag Xernas making its debut during the event alongside a host of other Gen VI Pokemon, you better be stocked up and ready to go!

Goomy, Spritzee and Swirlix are also making their entrance to Niantic’s mobile app, and here’s how to get them.

While you can find all of the details regarding the event in our dedicated Luminous Legends X guide, we’re going to hone in on Goomy, Spritzee and Swirlix.

Just remember to stock up on Pokeballs, incense, and lures in order make the most of this limited time event.

How to get Spritzee & Swirlix in Pokemon Go

Getting both of these Pokemon is a little bit easier than their Dragon counterpart:

Complete Event-Exclusive Timed Research: These lead to Fairy encounters. Complete Event-Exclusive Field Research: You can encounter these two Pokemon alongside Gible and Galarian Ponyta. 7km Eggs: Although it takes a bit of walking, you can get Spritzee and Swirlix from these eggs. In the wild: Both Pokemon can be caught in the wild, and have an increased spawn rate during the event.

How to get Goomy, the weakest dragon Pokemon

Despite being the weakest dragon Pokemon in the title’s extensive history, Goomy has become a fan favorite for simply being adorable.

Its popularity has made it a pretty hot commodity, though, so catching it during the event is a lot harder than scoring its Fairy friends:

In the Wild: You’ll have to be “extremely lucky” to catch Goomy in the wild, so don’t get your hopes up with this method.

As more details become available we’ll update this section, but for now it’s unclear whether or not the adorable little slug will pop up in eggs, raids, or tasks.

What can be confirmed, though, is that using the new Rain Lure Modules will allow you to evolve your prized Goomy into a Sliggoo, then into Goodra.

So there you have it! In order to snag Goomy, Swirlix and Spritzee you’ll need to be ready and rearing to go.

