Where to find Goomy, Sliggoo & Goodra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can add the slippery Dragon-type Goomy to their teams in the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to know to catch and evolve it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the opportunity to add Goodra, a Dragon-type from the Kalos region, to their Gen 9 teams. Goodra is a sticky, drippy dragon introduced during Gen 6. While it looks like it should carry a Poison-type, it is a singular Dragon-type – one of the few of this type to have a single typing.

Goodra is one of the Pokemon that counts as a Pseudo-Legendary. This species has unusually high stats and is more powerful than most other standard Pokemon. However, it can be bred and caught multiple times, preventing it from being a true Legendary.

Below is everything trainers need to know to capture Goomy and evolve it into Sliggoo and Goodra – and how to get its Hisuian form in Scarlet & Violet.

How to find Goomy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to add Goomy to their teams will find it throughout Paldea:

Below North Province (Area Three) near the water

West Province (Area Three) near the pond

South Province (Area One) near water

South Province (Area Three) near the pond

South Province (Area Four) by the river mouth

South Province (Area Six) near the lake

East Province (Area Three) near the lake

Tagtree Thicket by the river

The Pokemon Company Goomy likes damp locations

How to find Sliggoo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find and catch Sliggoo will encounter it around Casseroya Lake.

The Pokemon Company Sliggoo is found in the Northwestern area of Paldea

How to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers raising Goomy will see it evolve at level 40.

Raising Goomy is no small effort. Its high evolution levels can be a real grind. However, it does learn many powerful Dragon-type moves before evolving, making it much more useful than grindy evolution options like Magikarp.

How to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra

Pokemon trainers won’t have to wait nearly so long to obtain Goodra, as it evolves during rainy or foggy weather from level 50.

Once evolved, Goodra will be able to deal enormous damage, as well as take hits with its high defense stats. It is a particularly good Pokemon to breed for the best benefits from its base stats.

How to get Hisiuan Sliggoo and Goodra

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to obtain the Dragon/Steel-type Hisuian Sliggoo and Goodra by transferring them from Pokemon HOME.

Neither Pokemon will naturally spawn in its Hisuian form around Paldea, but those who have captured it in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be able to move it from the Gen 8 game to Pokemon HOME, and then into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

