Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo Global Challenge explained & how to track progress

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Sapporo has arrived and players around the world will be able to take part in a Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge to earn some great rewards.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo kicked off on August 5 in Japan, with players able to earn tons of rewards through raids and collection challenges.

Thankfully, players outside of Japan can take part in the Sapporo Global Challenge to complete Field Research for the opportunity to earn upgrade bonuses on the Bug Out! event starting on August 10, 2022.

There’s also the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge to complete, and you’ll find details of all the Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards on offer below.

Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Go Fest Saporro Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge:

POKEMON HOW TO CATCH SPRITE Paras Appearing in the wild Bellsprout Appearing in the wild Hoppip Appearing in the wild Sunkern Appearing in the wild Cherrim (Sunny) Appearing in the wild Cottonee Appearing in the wild

When you finish the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 2022 Stardust, a Pansage encounter, and 2 Pinap Berries as a reward.

You don’t need to do anything to claim this Collection Challenge, just visit the Today View menu when you log in to Pokemon Go during the weekend (August 5 to August 7) to track your progress.

There are only a couple of days to complete the Go Fest Sapporo Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge, as it comes to an end on August 7, 2022, at 8PM local time, so don’t waste time if you want those rewards.

While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

Type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses