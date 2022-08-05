GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo Global Challenge explained & how to track progress

Philip Trahan. Last updated: Aug 05, 2022
Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Sapporo has arrived and players around the world will be able to take part in a Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge to earn some great rewards.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Sapporo kicked off on August 5 in Japan, with players able to earn tons of rewards through raids and collection challenges.

Thankfully, players outside of Japan can take part in the Sapporo Global Challenge to complete Field Research for the opportunity to earn upgrade bonuses on the Bug Out! event starting on August 10, 2022.

There’s also the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge to complete, and you’ll find details of all the Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards on offer below.

Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Go Fest Saporro Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge:

POKEMONHOW TO CATCHSPRITE
ParasAppearing in the wild
Paras
BellsproutAppearing in the wild
Bellsprout Pokemon Go Dex
HoppipAppearing in the wild
Hoppip Pokemon Go Dex
SunkernAppearing in the wild
Sunkern Pokemon Go Dex
Cherrim (Sunny)Appearing in the wild
Sunny Cherrim Pokemon Go Dex
CottoneeAppearing in the wild
Cottonee Pokemon Go Dex

When you finish the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 2022 Stardust, a Pansage encounter, and 2 Pinap Berries as a reward.

You don’t need to do anything to claim this Collection Challenge, just visit the Today View menu when you log in to Pokemon Go during the weekend (August 5 to August 7) to track your progress.

There are only a couple of days to complete the Go Fest Sapporo Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge, as it comes to an end on August 7, 2022, at 8PM local time, so don’t waste time if you want those rewards.

