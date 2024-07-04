Should you buy a Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 ticket?

With the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 approaching, here’s an overview of the bonuses and perks that come with the ticket and whether you should buy it.

The Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 event will run from July 13-14, 2024. Like in previous installments, trainers will have the option to purchase a special event ticket.

Now, those who don’t purchase a ticket can still catch Pokemon and participate in Raids during the event. However, those who do will have access to special rewards and challenges.

Here is an overview of the perks and whether you should buy a Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 ticket.

Should I buy the Go Fest Global ticket?

It’s up to individual players to decide what they want to do, but the rewards allotted as part of the $14.99 price are worth the cost.

Let’s go over what rewards come with the Global Ticket:

Special Research challenges revolving around Marshadow (July 13) and Necrozma (July 14)

Global Challenge Arena that trainers can earn special bonuses when working together to complete a challenge

Unown A,D,G,H,I,N,T,Y Incense encounters in all habitats

Maractus (Dawn Meadow), Corsola (Shining Day), Rockruff (Creeping Dusk), and Vullaby (Darkest Night) Incense encounters during event hours

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon

Up to six Special Trades can be made each day of Go Fest Global

Special seven km Eggs

x2 Friendship bonus damage in Raids

Up to nine free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Complete event-themed Habitat Collection Challenges

Right away, the increased Shiny rate is valuable to those who are enamored with encountering Shinies. Additionally, the Global ticket comes with rare rewards not obtainable otherwise.

One of those is Marshadow, a Mythical Pokemon that will only be encounterable through event-exclusive Special Research on July 13, 2024. This is an incredibly rare creature to find, so those who want to add it now, rather than waiting for another potential challenge down the line for it could be enticed.

The next day, there will also be exclusive Special Research focused on Necrozma.

Niantic

We should note that Niantic has done separate Masterwork Research challenges for Mythicals, one being a June 2024 challenge that was released for Celebi. That one was available in the Go Shop for six days and required a lot of grinding. For example, one challenge requires trainers to catch 251 Pokemon discovered initially in Johto.

Another component in deciding whether to buy it or not is Raids. There is a Raid bonus involved here, but the big thing that may be the decider is whether one lives or plans to be near venues to Raid during Go Fest Global.

There’s been major contention over the years regarding Raids, particularly among those in remote areas who can’t either find people to Raid or physical locations, in general.

But as mentioned in the list above, there’s a lot of bonuses that come with the ticket.

Be sure to check out more Pokemon Go Fest 2024 coverage, including what’s ahead in New York.