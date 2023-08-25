Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 Fascinating Facets Special Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 is finally here, and with it comes a Ticket-exclusive Special Research to give trainers an encounter with Diancie. Here’s everything we know.
Pokemon Go’s annual event, Go Fest 2023, is finally here with a global event for fans to enjoy around the world.
There’s a wide variety of spawns, new Shiny Pokemon, and more to enjoy alongside a Special Research quest for Ticket holders to encounter Diancie.
Here’s everything we know about the Fascinating Facets Special Research quest, including what you’ll need to complete and rewards you will receive.
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Fascinating Facets Special Research tasks & rewards
Thanks to Serebii, we have the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Fascinating Facets Special Research quest:
Step 1 of 6
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 2 Incense
- Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berries
Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, 2 Lure Module, 3 Pinap Berries
Step 2 of 6
- Complete 3 Field Research Tasks – Joltik Encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 2 Egg Incubators
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Oranguru encounter
Rewards: 2023 XP, 2 Poffin, 2023 Stardust
Step 3 of 6
- Hatch 2 Eggs – 2 Lucky Eggs
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – West Sea Shellos Encounter
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy – East Sea Shellos Encounter
Rewards: 2023 XP, Carbink Encounter, 2023 Stardust
Step 4 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 2 Star Piece
- Earn 7190 Stardust – Silver Pinap Berry
- Evolve 3 Pokemon – Hisuian Growlithe Encounter
Rewards: 2023 XP, Diancie Encounter, 2023 Stardust
If you already have received Diancie from an in-person Go Fest event, you will recieve 25 Diancie Candy instead of a second encounter.
Step 5 of 6
- Earn 7190 XP – 3 Rare Candy
- Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokemon – 3 Rare Candy
- Power up 10 Rock-type Pokemon – 3 Rare Candy
Rewards: 2023 XP, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, 25 Diancie Candy
Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward! – 2023 XP
- Claim Reward! – 2023 Stardust
- Claim Reward! – 2023 XP
Rewards: Diancie T-Shirt, Diancie Sticker, Treasure Hunt Pose
If you already own the Diancie T-Shirt and Treasure hunt pose, you’ll recieve 25 Diancie Candy and 100 Diancie Mega Energy instead.
