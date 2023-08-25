Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 Fascinating Facets Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 is finally here, and with it comes a Ticket-exclusive Special Research to give trainers an encounter with Diancie. Here’s everything we know.

Pokemon Go’s annual event, Go Fest 2023, is finally here with a global event for fans to enjoy around the world.

There’s a wide variety of spawns, new Shiny Pokemon, and more to enjoy alongside a Special Research quest for Ticket holders to encounter Diancie.

Here’s everything we know about the Fascinating Facets Special Research quest, including what you’ll need to complete and rewards you will receive.

Article continues after ad

Twitter: @PokemonGoApp / Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Fascinating Facets Special Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Serebii, we have the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Fascinating Facets Special Research quest:

Article continues after ad

Step 1 of 6

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 2 Incense

Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, 2 Lure Module, 3 Pinap Berries

Step 2 of 6

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks – Joltik Encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 2 Egg Incubators

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Oranguru encounter

Rewards: 2023 XP, 2 Poffin, 2023 Stardust

Step 3 of 6

Hatch 2 Eggs – 2 Lucky Eggs

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – West Sea Shellos Encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy – East Sea Shellos Encounter

Rewards: 2023 XP, Carbink Encounter, 2023 Stardust

Step 4 of 6

Catch 10 Pokemon – 2 Star Piece

Earn 7190 Stardust – Silver Pinap Berry

Evolve 3 Pokemon – Hisuian Growlithe Encounter

Rewards: 2023 XP, Diancie Encounter, 2023 Stardust

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you already have received Diancie from an in-person Go Fest event, you will recieve 25 Diancie Candy instead of a second encounter.

Step 5 of 6

Earn 7190 XP – 3 Rare Candy

Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokemon – 3 Rare Candy

Power up 10 Rock-type Pokemon – 3 Rare Candy

Rewards: 2023 XP, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, 25 Diancie Candy

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 2023 XP

Claim Reward! – 2023 Stardust

Claim Reward! – 2023 XP

Rewards: Diancie T-Shirt, Diancie Sticker, Treasure Hunt Pose

Article continues after ad

If you already own the Diancie T-Shirt and Treasure hunt pose, you’ll recieve 25 Diancie Candy and 100 Diancie Mega Energy instead.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets Special Research quest! While you’re here, take a look at some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses