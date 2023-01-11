Pokemon Go February 2023 Community Day rumors: Who could headline?

The headliner for the Pokemon Go February Community Day event hasn’t been announced yet, but there are a few rumors and theories already floating around.

Now that January’s Community Day event starring Chespin has been and gone, many Trainers are starting to look ahead to the next Community Day which will take place in February 2023.

Community Days are the most popular event of the month in Pokemon Go. Each one features a popular Pokemon as the headliner, with boosted Shiny rates and an exclusive move for their final evolution.

Although the star of February’s Community Day hasn’t been confirmed yet, we’ve rounded up some of the best community rumors and theories below.

Pokemon Go February 2023 Community Day headliner rumors

One of the biggest rumors right now is that the February Community Day headliner will be Whismur or Noibat. This is because sound effects for Boomburst were recently added to the game’s files, and that’s a move that both of their final evolutions can learn in the mainline games.

New attacks often make their Pokemon Go debut during Community Day events, and while there are other Pokemon that can learn this attack (such as Kommo-o and Toxtricity), many players believe Whismur and Noibat are the most realistic predictions for the next Community Day.

This is all just speculation for now, so the actual headliner could end up being something totally different.

Two other Pokemon that the community has been wishing for include Axew, which remains one of the rarest Pokemon in the game, and Conkeldurr, which is a popular choice for Raids and Gyms. Adding a Community Day-exclusive move for either of these Pokemon could shake things up.

Of course, there’s always a chance that we could see the next Kalos starter Fennekin follow in the footsteps of Chespin, although based on previous Community Days, there’s usually at least a month or two between starter Pokemon appearing as headliners, so this seems unlikely.

When is the Pokemon Go February 2023 Community Day?

It’s been confirmed that the next Community Day will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Just like the past few Community Day events, February’s edition will run from 2PM to 5PM local time instead of the old 11AM to 2PM schedule.

While you wait to see who the February 2023 Community Day headliner will be, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

