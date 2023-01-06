Chesnaught best moveset in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players around the world will be evolving Chesnaught during the Chespin Community Day, but you’ll need to know its best moveset to get the most out of it in PvP Battles.

January’s Community Day headliner is Chespin, the Kalos region starter known in the Pokedex as the Spiny Nut Pokemon. It evolves into Quilladin with 25 Candy and finally Chesnaught with 100 Candy.

If you evolve a Chesnaught during the Chespin Community Day, you’ll get the exclusive move Frenzy Plant. This has been a brilliant attack for Venusaur and Meganium, but does it work for Chesnaught?

Below, we’ve outlined the best moveset for Chesnaught and included a quick recap of whether it’s any good in PvP Battles.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Chesnaught best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best PvP moveset for Chesnaught in Pokemon Go is Vine Whip as a Fast Move combined with Frenzy Plant and Superpower as Charged Moves.

Vine Whip has better energy generation than Chesnaught’s other Fast Moves and it also dishes out STAB damage, making it a top choice.

As for Charged Moves, you’ll definitely want the newly-added Frenzy Plant in your lineup. It has 100 base power and costs 45 energy, in comparison to Energy Ball’s 90 base power and 55 energy cost.

If you can afford a second Charged Move, we’d recommend the Fighting-type Superpower, which offers extra coverage and deals out huge damage for low energy cost – but be aware of the self-debuff to both Attack and Defense.

Article continues after ad

All moves Chesnaught can learn in Pokemon Go

Chesnaught can learn three Fast Moves and five Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, which we’ve listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Chesnaught Fast Moves

Low Kick (Fighting)

Smack Down (Rock)

Vine Whip (Grass)

Chesnaught Charged Moves

Energy Ball (Grass)

Frenzy Plant (Grass)

Gyro Ball (Steel)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Superpower (Fighting)

Is Chesnaught with Frenzy Plant good in Pokemon Go?

Chesnaught historically hasn’t been the best Pokemon to take into PvP Battles, but the addition of Frenzy Plant does give it some extra viability in the Great League where it can defeat the likes of Azumarill, Swampert, and Galarian Stunfisk.

If we take a look at PvPoke, Chesnaught is now sitting at number 75 in the Great League rankings. That might not seem very high, but considering there are 823 Pokemon on that list in total, it’s actually pretty good going!

Having said that, there are other Grass-type Pokemon that rise above Chesnaught in the Great League like Lurantis, Trevenant, and Meganium (which also has access to Frenzy Plant) so it’s probably best to invest in those where possible.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Chesnaught! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide