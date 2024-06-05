Is Ultra Necrozma in Pokemon Go?

Three versions of Pokemon icon Necrozma are available in Pokemon Go, but what about the creature’s Ultra version?

In 2024, Niantic announced plans to add Legendary creature Necrozma, first found in the Gen XII versions of the Pokemon franchise, into Pokemon Go. The move would add its base version, as well as Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings.

Those who want Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings will need to do a lot of collecting. But when it comes to the other version of the Legendary, Ultra Necrozma, which was the most powerful of the four in the mainline games?

As of now, Pokemon fans will have to wait to find out.

Niantic

Status of Ultra Necrozma in Pokemon Go

No, Ultra Necrozma is not available in Pokemon Go.

As of June 2024, the only versions of Necrozma available in Pokemon Go is its base version, as well as Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings. These versions were first made available during Go Fest 2024.

Ultra Necrozma was the premier version of the Legendary in the mainline games, given that it had higher Attack and Special Attack attributes than the other three, and is the fastest of the four. Not to mention, it was a Psychic/Dragon-type.

While the other three versions of Necrozma are elite Pokemon in PvP play, the best version of it is yet to be a threat in online play.

We should note, however, that neither the Dusk Mane nor Dawn Wings version was needed in order to get the Ultra in the past. Ultra Necrozma was only available in Pokemon Go Ultra Sun and Moon, when Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma held the Ultranecrozium Z and has access to Ultra Burst.

For more information on how to obtain Necrozma, make sure to check out our guides for Go Fest in Madrid and New York City, as well as the Global edition of the event.