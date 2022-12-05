Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day: Schedule, bonuses, all Pokemon

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainers will have the chance to encounter all previously featured Community Day species from 2021 and 2022 during an all-out 2-day December event.

Pokemon Go players who missed out on Community Day events this year are going to have another chance to find a featured species during the December 2022 Community Day event. Pokemon will spawn for three hours on each of the two event days, offering bonuses and increased chances of finding a Shiny.

While the event doesn’t feature any new Community Day Pokemon, the opportunity to both catch previous features and evolve for specific move sets can be a big asset to players. Especially for those who may not have evolutions like Ursaluna.

Below is everything Pokemon Go players need to know to make the most of the December 2022 Community Day, and what they can look forward to while participating.

Niantic

According to Niantic, the December 2022 Community Days will take place on Saturday December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 28, 2022, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

This will give players a total of six hours between both Community Day events to complete Timed Research and Special Research available via free and paid gameplay.

Outside of these times, any of the featured Pokemon may appear between 9 am and 9 pm on both December 17 and 18.

Pokemon Go December Community Day December 17 spawns

Below are all the Pokemon that will be featured during Pokemon Go’s Saturday event timeframe:

Sandshrew*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Alolan Geodude*

Hoppip*

Spheal*

Stufful*

Bulbasaur*

Dratini*

Mudkip*

All Pokemon with an * can appear Shiny

Pokemon Go December Community Day December 18 spawns

Below are all the Pokemon that will be featured during Pokemon Go’s Sunday event timeframe:

Teddiursa*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Starly*

Roggenrola*

Litwick*

Deino*

Bulbasaur*

Dratini*

Mudkip*

All Pokemon with an * can appear Shiny

All One-Star Raid encounters For The Pokemon Go December Community Day

Trainers will also be able to battle and catch past Community species in One-Star Raids during the December 2022 Community Day event. Below are all the included raids:

Machop*

Eevee*

Roselia*

Swablu*

Duskull*

Shinx*

Gible*

Snivy*

Tepig*

Oshawott*

Fletchling*

All Pokemon with an * can appear Shiny

Pokemon Go December Community Day Egg List

Below are all the Pokemon players can hatch from 2km Eggs during the Pokemon Go December Community Day:

Machop*

Eevee*

Roselia*

Swablu*

Duskull*

Shinx*

Gible*

Snivy*

Tepig*

Oshawott*

Fletchling*

an * can appear Shiny

All Featured Attacks for Pokemon Go’s December 2022 Community Day

Niantic Ursaluna will be available again during the December 2022 Community Days

During the two-day event, trainers who evolve certain Pokemon between 9 AM and 9 PM on Saturday, December 17 and 18 will have the chance to access certain moves. Below are all the featured attacks Pokemon can learn:

Venusaur – Charged Attack: Frenzy Plant

Sandslash – Charged Attack: Night Slash

Alolan Sandslash – Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Alolan Golem – Fast Attack: Rollout

Dragonite – Charged Attack: Draco Meteor

Jumpluff – Charged Attack: Acrobatics

Swampert – Charged Attack: Hydro Canon

Walrein – Fast Attack: Powder Snow, Charged Attack: Icicle Spear

Staraptor – Fast Attack: Gust

Gigalith – Charged Attack: Meteor Beam

Chandelure – Charged Attack: Poltergeist

Hydreigon – Charged Attack: Brutal Swing

Bewear – Charged Attack: Drain Punch

Obstagoon – Charged Attack: Obstruct

Ursaluna – Charged Attack: High Horsepower

Players can evolve Ursaluna during a “special” full moon from between 2 pm and 6 pm on December 17, and between 2 pm and 9 pm on December 18.

All Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day Bonuses

Below are all the bonuses that will be active during the three-hour community day timeframes:

x2 Catch XP

1/2 Hatch distance for Eggs placed in incubators during the events

x2 Chance for players level 31+ to earn XL Candy from catching Pokemon

3-hour standard Incense activation period.

x2 Stardust for catching Pokemon

x2 Candy for catching Pokemon

Three-hour Lure Module duration for Lures used during the events

These bonuses are available between 9 am and 9 pm on both days:

Trades made during the events will require 50% less Stardust*

One additional Special Trade per each event day*

Community Day December 2022 Special & Timed Research

Pokemon Go players will be able to purchase a Community Day Ticket for $1 USD that will cover both days of the event.

Additionally, there will be Timed Research active during the December Community Day events that will reward players with encounters featuring species from previous 2021 and 2022 Community Day events.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day

When taking part in a Community Day, there are a few things players can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase Incense to use on the day as they will last longer than usual.

to use on the day as they will last longer than usual. Save any Lure Modules , as they will last for three hours during the event.

, as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on lots of Ultra Balls ton catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

ton catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Transfer any unwanted Pokemon to make space for all the new catches.

any unwanted Pokemon to make space for all the new catches. Check the bonuses that run during the event to take advantage of them.

That’s everything you need to know about this month’s Community Day event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

