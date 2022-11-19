Pokemon Go reveals two-day December Community Day event featuring 22 Shiny Pokemon

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Go revealed that players will be getting a two-day-long Community Day event in December with an abundance of Pokemon to catch.

Niantic’s latest Community Day efforts have been met with a bit of a lukewarm reception from some members of the Pokemon Go community.

Issues involving overlapping Elite Raid eggs have left some fans with bitter feelings about the event in 2022.

However, Niantic has revealed that December 2022 will feature a two-day Community Day event alongside future events going into 2023.

December 2022 Pokemon Go Community Day details

Niantic revealed the information in a blog post on the official Pokemon Go website, alongside a plethora of other dates for upcoming events.

Notably, December 2022’s Community Day event will go from Saturday, December 17 until Sunday, December 18. According to the post, the event will feature “the return of all Community Day Pokémon featured in 2022 and 2021 in one exciting weekend.”

That means players who missed out on Pokemon like Spheal, Alolan Geodude, or Litwick will have another chance to catch them during an unusually long event. This also means that trainers will have increased odds of encountering 22 different Shiny Pokemon.

Niantic Pokemon Go Community Days occur once a month and offer players the chance to catch one Pokemon at a higher rate.

Additionally, Niantic announced the dates for Community Days up until February 2023. Trainers can expect events to fall on Saturday, January 7, 2023, a Community Day Classic event on January 21, and another standard event on February 5.

The developer also gave fans the dates for other upcoming dates, meaning future events will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, December 10 to December 11, and December 24 to December 25, 2022.

It’s unclear what exactly these unknown events will be just yet. However, considering it is December, one of them will likely be Pokemon Go’s Holiday 2022 event, similar to previous years.