Pokemon Go Charmander Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move, bonuses

A new Pokemon Go Community Day is upon us, with a focus on the adorable Charmander. Here’s everything we know about the event, including when it starts, what bonuses you can expect, and so much more.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to a Community Day, encouraging thousands of players to join in on the hunt for one specific Pokemon, with many looking to either get a Hundo, or a Shiny, which are typically accompanied by an exclusive move.

Now, a brand new Pokemon Go Community Day has been announced, with Charmander being the star of the show in the new Adventures Abound season.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and bonuses.

Thanks to the Pokemon Go blog, we know that the Charmander Community Day Classic will take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. local time.

If you’re lucky, you may encounter the Charmander’s rare shiny form.

Pokemon Go Charmander Community Day Classic exclusive moves

Players who evolve their Charmander into a Charmeleon, and then their Charmeleon into Charizard will get access to the Dragon Breath Fast Attack and the Blast Burn Charged Attack.

However, you’ll need to do all that during the event, or you won’t get the exclusive moves.

Pokemon Go Charmander Community Day Classic event bonuses

Taking part in the Charmander Community Day Classic event will offer a few handy bonuses for those looking to catch their own companion:

3x Stardust for catching Pokemon

Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Snapshots taken during the event will have a surprise

Pokemon Go Charmander Community Day Classic Field & Special Research quest

During the Charmander Community Day Classic, Event-themed Field Research tasks will give trainers plenty of Charizard Mega Energy and some XP.

There will also be a ticketed Special Research story available for $1 in the Pokemon GO Shop. Tasks will become available closer to the event, so keep an eye out.

