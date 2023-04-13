Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research & Timed Research tasks
A Mystic Hero Special Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go, and there’s also a set of Timed Research to complete too. Here are all of the tasks and rewards involved.
Pokemon Go’s Season of Rising Heroes rumbles on with the arrival of the A Mystic Hero event. This limited-time celebration focuses on Team Mystic Leader Blanche and her favorite Pokemon, with a particular focus on evolution.
There’s a Special Research quest and Timed Research quest for players to complete during this event, with some great rewards on offer including encounters with Eevee, Shelmet, and a brand new costumed Lapras with a Blanche accessory.
If you’re wondering whether it’s worth taking the time to complete these quests or you just want to see what rewards lie ahead, here are all of the A Mystic Hero Special Research and Timed Research tasks.
Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research tasks
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research quest:
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls
- Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon – 1000 Stardust
- Make 10 Great Throws – 7 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 1500 XP and an Eevee encounter
Step 2 of 4
- Evolve 5 Pokemon – 50 Eevee Candy
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls
- Catch 25 Pokemon – Shelmet encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP and a Karrablast encounter
Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Excellent Throws – 5000 Stardust
- Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy – 10 Razz Berries
- Evolve 10 Pokemon – Inkay encounter
Rewards: 2500 XP and a Lapras (wearing a Blanche accessory) encounter
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Claim Reward! – 1 Unova Stone
- Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 2500 XP and 1 Glacial Lure Module
Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research tasks
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls
- Transfer 3 Pokemon – 5 Nanab Berries
- Evolve a Pokemon – 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 2 Rare Candies
Step 2 of 3
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls
- Transfer 5 Pokemon – 5 Razz Berries
- Evolve 3 Pokemon – 3000 Stardust
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust, and 2 Rare Candies
Step 3 of 3
- Evolve a Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries
- Evolve 2 Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls
- Evolve 3 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls
- Evolve 4 Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Evolve 5 Pokemon – 3 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and 1 Magnetic Lure Module
Special shoutout to Leekduck for help with this information.
There’s quite a lot of overlap between these Special Research and Timed Research tasks, especially when it comes to catching Pokemon, so you’ll probably be able to complete them simultaneously.
While the A Mystic Hero Special Research quest will be available to complete in your own time, the A Mystic Hero Timed Research quest will expire on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8PM local time.
Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips