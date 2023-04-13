Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research & Timed Research tasks

A Mystic Hero Special Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go, and there’s also a set of Timed Research to complete too. Here are all of the tasks and rewards involved.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Rising Heroes rumbles on with the arrival of the A Mystic Hero event. This limited-time celebration focuses on Team Mystic Leader Blanche and her favorite Pokemon, with a particular focus on evolution.

There’s a Special Research quest and Timed Research quest for players to complete during this event, with some great rewards on offer including encounters with Eevee, Shelmet, and a brand new costumed Lapras with a Blanche accessory.

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth taking the time to complete these quests or you just want to see what rewards lie ahead, here are all of the A Mystic Hero Special Research and Timed Research tasks.

Niantic

Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon – 1000 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws – 7 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP and an Eevee encounter

Step 2 of 4

Evolve 5 Pokemon – 50 Eevee Candy

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 25 Pokemon – Shelmet encounter

Rewards: 2000 XP and a Karrablast encounter

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Excellent Throws – 5000 Stardust

Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy – 10 Razz Berries

Evolve 10 Pokemon – Inkay encounter

Rewards: 2500 XP and a Lapras (wearing a Blanche accessory) encounter

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 1 Sinnoh Stone

Claim Reward! – 1 Unova Stone

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP and 1 Glacial Lure Module

Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls

Transfer 3 Pokemon – 5 Nanab Berries

Evolve a Pokemon – 1000 Stardust

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 2 Rare Candies

Step 2 of 3

Catch 10 Pokemon – 5 Poke Balls

Transfer 5 Pokemon – 5 Razz Berries

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 3000 Stardust

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust, and 2 Rare Candies

Step 3 of 3

Evolve a Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Evolve 2 Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Evolve 4 Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Evolve 5 Pokemon – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and 1 Magnetic Lure Module

Special shoutout to Leekduck for help with this information.

There’s quite a lot of overlap between these Special Research and Timed Research tasks, especially when it comes to catching Pokemon, so you’ll probably be able to complete them simultaneously.

While the A Mystic Hero Special Research quest will be available to complete in your own time, the A Mystic Hero Timed Research quest will expire on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8PM local time.

