Overworld shinies finally confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

It’s been confirmed that Shiny Pokemon will be visible from the overworld in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, which is a feature that many fans had been hoping for.

There’s less than a month to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release on November 18, and small details are trickling out to give players an idea of what to expect from the franchise’s first open-world entry.

After getting a chance to play some of the new game, Pokemon fan site Serebii revealed the answer to one of the community’s biggest questions: Will Shinies appear in the overworld like in Legends Arceus?

Well, it’s good news, as Shiny Pokemon will indeed be visible in the overworld. This means you can hunt down Shinies without having to engage in battles with every single Pokemon you see out in the wild.

“Continuing on from Let’s Go and Legends: Arceus, Shiny Pokémon are fully visible on the overworld, which is a marked improvement over Sword & Shield,” they wrote in their preview of the game.

The Shiny Pokemon that Serebii encountered was a Skiddo from Gen 6, although they were unable to confirm whether or not there were any audio or visual cues to signal that a Shiny was nearby.

Elsewhere in the preview, it was explained that starting a battle is seamless without an animation or loading screen. Any Pokemon or characters in the background will remain and continue to move around during your battle.

While you won’t be able to catch wild Pokemon outside battles like in Legends Arceus, you are able to throw a PokeBall to begin a battle. You can also sneak up on them for a “small boost” at the start of a battle.

With just weeks to go until the next generation begins, you can learn more about pre-ordering Scarlet & Violet here or check out everything we know about the games below:

