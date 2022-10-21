Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first Shiny Pokemon has just been caught

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have a November 18 release date, but the first Shiny Pokemon has already been caught in the Paldea region.

The game is dropping with an updated Pokedex including new Legendaries, Paldean forms, and a number of returning Pokemon as well.

While many fans around the world still haven’t been able to get hands-on, a select few influencers and publications have been granted access.

Despite the insanely low odds of encountering one, it was announced on October 21 that the world’s first Shiny has been captured.

World-first Shiny Pokemon caught in Scarlet & Violet

Popular Pokemon website, Serebii.net, was given exclusive early access by the game’s developers, racking up an hour of never-before-seen gameplay.

They said: “We have played over an hour of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it’s shaping up to be succeeding as the most ambitious Pokemon game yet. We also got the world’s first Shiny Pokemon in the games while playing.”

Indeed, in their blog post, it was revealed that a Shiny Skiddo was crossed off their Shiny hunting list – making history as the first on the Paldea map to be captured.

For those who don’t know what Shiny Skiddo looks like, check it out below.

Pokemon Shiny Skiddo was the first Shiny caught by a trainer – not part of the dev team – in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Talking through how they found it, they said: “I was climbing up a cliffside, and when I made it to the top, I just saw a shiny Skiddo amongst some other Pokemon.

“That’s right, continuing on from Let’s Go and Legends: Arceus, Shiny Pokemon are fully visible on the overworld, which is a marked improvement over Sword & Shield.”

Scarlet and Violet are coming out on November 18, 2022