Is Necrozma an Ultra Beast in Pokemon?

Necrozma is a powerful Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon, but is it actually classed as an Ultra Beast? The answer varies based on where you look in the Pokemon world.

Pokemon’s Ultra Beasts are the closest thing the series has to Lovecraftian horrors. They’re incredibly powerful beings from another dimension who threaten the world in which the main characters reside.

While there are several Pokemon who are easily classified as Ultra Beasts, there is one whose status is murkier: Necrozma. This Legendary Pokemon might have been the cover mascot for Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon, but the answer to whether it’s an Ultra Beast is surprisingly vague.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company/Niantic

Is Necrozma an Ultra Beast in the Pokemon games?

In the Pokemon video games, Necrozma is described as being closely connected to the Ultra Beast but isn’t outright referred to as one. Its Pokedex entry in Pokemon Sun describes it as being “Reminiscent of an Ultra Beast,” but is never called one in any Pokedex entry.

Article continues after ad

More importantly, Beast Balls don’t have a greater chance of catching Necrozma in the same way they do the established Ultra Beasts.

Is Necrozma an Ultra Beast in other parts of the Pokemon canon?

In other forms of media, Necrozma is referred to as an Ultra Beast. These include the Pokemon anime, the Trading Card Game, as well as the Pokemon Adventures manga, where it’s eventually caught in a Beast Ball. These are not considered to be canon in comparison to the video games, however, and are in their own continuities.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about Necrozma’s status as an Ultra Beast, which is arriving in Pokemon Go soon. Check out our guides to learn more about Pokemon Go.

What is an Ultra Wormhole in Pokemon Go? | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide