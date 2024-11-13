Pokemon TCG Pocket player discovers the game’s insane damage cap

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s damage cap is a doozy but it’ll take some teamwork or some really lucky coinflips to hit.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is consuming the lives of everyone it touches with the new app outstripping Pokemon Go’s daily revenue in the blink of an eye. Having already hit over 30 million downloads, the word phenomenon doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Players worldwide are cracking packs in an attempt to snag the rarest cards and build their collections while others track down meta-defining mons for the battling side of things. The oft-overlooked Alakazam may just be the best card in the game, from a numbers standpoint anyway.

A Pokemon TCG Pocket player has tested the limits of the game to discover its absurd damage cap. The key ingredients are the aforementioned Alakazam and a tonne of Energy to hit for a whopping 990 damage.

Reddit user Lonk_From_Hirool ran the test and posted the results to the Pokemon TCG Pocket Subreddit. Of course, to achieve the result, they had to set up a private battle with a willing participant.

Hitting the 990 damage cap relies on Alakazam’s Psychic attack which does 60 damage, plus an extra 30 damage for each Energy attached to your opponent’s active Pokemon.

On the other side of the field, thier testing partner used Moltres EX’s Inferno Dance ability to stack a benched Motres EX with a ridiculous 37 Fire Energy.

After swapping to the overcharged Moltres EX, Alakazam should have hit for 1,170 damage but it looks like Pokemon TCG Pocket has a damage cap of 990.

That’s still more than enough to deal with any card in the game of course but the player did qualify; “I’m just disappointed you can’t do 1K”.

The good news is, the 990 damage cap could be achieved in battle naturally and without the help of a partner. This would however rely on the “utterly broken” Misty Trainer card hitting heads in a coin toss 31 times and nobody wants to sit through those animations.