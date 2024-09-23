Pokemon fans are welcoming fake leaks while Legends Z-A cooks

As anticipation continues to build for the upcoming title Pokemon Legends Z-A, some ‘leaks’ have been hitting the internet. But, while they are almost certainly more fake than Hollywood teeth, it’s ignited a discussion among the community about the good old days of the Pokemon rumor mill.

The conversation started on a Reddit post after one person shared some ‘leaked’ images of Pokemon Legends Z-A along with some tall claims, such as a peak at Mega Meganium, and a new form of Dubwool.

It seems that very few people believe these leaks to be real, with a lot of comments calling out the quality of the leaked art. One comment says, “That mega Meganium does not look like official art at all” while another added, “Looks fake as hell but I did miss fake leaks.”

In fact, the general consensus in the community is just how much people love speculating on upcoming games, and the chance to discuss leaks or rumors before a game launches.

One comment says, “Almost assuredly not real but man I’ve missed fake render leaks” while another person replied, “The off-season is so dry. At least fakers are stirring up conversation.”

Then, another adds, “Good chance it’s fake, but you know what? Fake Pokemon leaks are a relaxing sight for sore eyes. It’s been quite a while, I feel.”

Talking about the history of leaks, one person reminisces, “I miss CoroCoro scans and fake CoroCoro scans, and having to try and discern which were real or fake! X and Y and Sun & Moon were a blast to get hyped about because there was so much stuff going on all throughout the year!”

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

One thing a few people point out is that the Dubwool alone could look convincing, with one person explaining, “Honestly if it was just the Dubwool I could believe it, the Meganium is the piece that’s throwing me off the most.”

Still, a few people were hopeful that these leaks could be real (though they are almost certainly not), comments saying, “Baphomet Dubwool? Please be real” and “I only wish this was real because MAN that mega Dubwool looks awesome and I’ve always loved Dubwool.”

Whether these fake leaks are real or not, it’s fun to see some clearly false rumors doing the rounds to build up excitement for the game.

