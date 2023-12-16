How to unlock and use the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings back a returning item from Gen 8, called the Item Printer. Here’s how to unlock and use it to make items.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is here, and it brings plenty of new content to unlock to help trainers along their journey through the Blueberry Academy.

One of the items players can unlock at the Academy is the handy Item Printer, which allows trainers to create helpful items.

However, trainers must first unlock the Item Printer before they can use it. So, let’s go over just how to unlock the Item Printer and how to use it to make different items.

How to unlock the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Thankfully, unlocking the Item Printer is fairly straightforward, but it can only be found through the Indigo Disk DLC. That means trainers will have to have purchased the Gen 9 expansion and traveled to Blueberry Academy themselves.

Players will be able to unlock the Item Printer after completing a few main story objectives. Specifically, trainers will first need to meet the Blueberry Academy Elite Four member Drayton, who will allow you to join the BB League club.

After a brief tutorial introducing BP, or Battle Points, and how to spend them, trainers will be able to use the League Club PC to support other clubs.

To unlock the Item Printer, support the Science Club’s request to test the machine. This request will require 200 BP.

How to use the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Using the Item Printer is fairly simple once you’ve unlocked it. For those Pokemon fans who played through Gen 8’s Isle of Armor DLC, the Item Printer is similar to the Cram-o-matic.

Trainers will need to give the Item Printer a handful of different Pokemon materials and 10 BP to create a new item. However, unlike the Cram-o-matic, there are no recipes which means the Item Printer creates items completely at random.

You can also upgrade the Item Printer over time. First, you will need to craft new items with the Item Printer 30 times and then spend 200 BP at the PC to unlock the upgrade. The second upgrade requires you to craft 80 new items and pay the Science Club 500 BP.

Finally, the last upgrade will require you to complete the main storyline of the Indigo Disk and donate 1000 BP to the Science Club.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about unlocking and using the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

