How to get Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers can catch the Kanto starter trio in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s how to get Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise, including exact locations and evolutions.

Out of all of the starter ‘mon across eight Generations, Kanto’s are what fans are most nostalgic for. Back in the day, the hardest decision was picking who to take with you on your adventure: Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle?

In Studio ILCA’s Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, players can relive their childhood by adding Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise to their team.

How to catch Squirtle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In order to get the Water-type ‘mon, you need to have first beaten the Elite Four and the Champion and obtained the National Pokedex. For how to do the latter, check out our guide.

Advertisement

Follow the below steps for the best way to catch Squirtle:

After finishing the story and getting the National Dex, head to the Grand Underground with your Explorer Kit. Go to Still-Water Cavern or caves with the Water biome. Squirtle is a rare spawn so if you don’t see it at first, exit and re-enter the room until it appears. Run into it and battle and catch it. You’ll have an easier time if you use a Net Ball.

How to get Wartortle in Pokemon BDSP

There is one way of obtaining Wartortle in the Sinnoh remakes and that is to evolve Squirtle. You can’t catch it.

Read More: How to get Shiny Pokemon in BDSP

The starter Pokemon evolves at level 16, so either battle with it in your Party until then or use Rare Candy to trigger its transformation.

Evolving Blastoise in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Like before, you can only get Blastoise by evolving. It doesn’t appear anywhere else in the game, so there’s no going to the Grand Underground.

Wartortle evolves at level 36 so do the exact same thing you did with Squirtle: battle with it or use Rare Candy until it transforms.

Advertisement

And there you have it! Now you should have caught and evolved Squirtle into Wartortle and Blastoise in BDSP.

Take a look at some of our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs:

All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Cresselia | How to get the National Pokedex | Best starter to pick | Beating all Gym Leaders | How to get all Sinnoh starters | Best ways to make money | How to unlock Mystery Gifts | How to get Eevee | How to get Leafeon | How to get Glaceon | How to get Umbreon & Espeon | Where to catch Spiritomb | How to get Riolu & Lucario | Where to find Gible & Garchomp | How to unlock the Bike | All trade evolutions