How to get Mega Slowbro in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Mega Slowbro is a strong dual Water/Psychic-type Pokemon, but how do you get this particular creature in Pokemon Go, and does it have a Shiny variation?

Mega Slowbro’s first Pokemon Go appearance was in 2021, at the beginning of the A Very Slow Discovery event, which celebrated the Slowpoke family.

This Mega Evolution stands out not only because of the stat boost it gets but also due to its resistance to some of the most used types in the game, such as Steel and Psychic. If you want to add this Pokemon to your team, here’s how to get it.

Contents

How to get Mega Slowbro in Pokemon Go

As a Mega Evolution, the only way to get Mega Slowbro in Pokemon Go is by evolving a regular Slowbro using the required amount of Mega Energy.

The easiest way to get Mega Energy is by defeating Mega Raid Bosses. You’ll have to wait until Mega Slowbro is back into the Pokemon Go Raid rotations to take it down multiple times and gather as much energy possible.

How to evolve Slowbro into Mega Slowbro in Pokemon Go

Whenever a trainer defeats and catches a Mega Raid Boss, it returns to its regular form, meaning that every time they want to trigger a Mega Evolution, they must use a certain amount of Mega Energy.

The first time a player evolves Slowbro into Mega Slowbro, they must spend 100 Slowbro Mega Energy. Luckily, the amount will drop to 40 the following times.

NIANTIC

Players can also earn Mega Energy by setting a previously Mega Evolved Pokemon as their Buddy or by completing specific Research Tasks during special events.

Can Mega Slowbro be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Slowbro can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. This variation was introduced into the game at the same time the Mega Evolution debuted in 2021.

Players can get a Shiny Mega Slowbro by capturing it during a Mega Raid battle or by Mega Evolving an already Shiny Slowbro. They’ll recognize it by its bright purple body and brown shell.

Anyhow, finding a Shiny is not easy, as there are no special methods to secure a Shiny spawn. All you can do is challenge as many Pokemon as you can until you find what you’re looking for.

