How to get Gulpin in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Pokemon Go players are enjoying the Noxious Swamp event, which features a boosted spawn rate of several Poison-type creatures. Here’s how to catch Gulpin and if it can be Shiny.

The mobile application’s Noxious Swamp event marks the debut of Shiny Skrelp and features several Shadow Raids – including Houndour and Sneasel. The festivities include some of the Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon appearing during Go Fest New York City.

One of the available Pokemon is the Poison-type species Gulpin, which first appeared in the Generation 3 games.

Keep reading to find out where to find Gulpin and if you can encounter its Shiny form.

Contents

How to get Gulpin in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players are more likely to find Gulpin in grassy areas such as gardens, parks, and farms.

However, the Pokemon has a boosted spawn rate during the game’s Noxious Swamp event. Noxious Swamp takes place from Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Can Gulpin be Shiny?

Fortunately, Shiny Gulpin is available in Pokemon Go. Unlike its normal green appearance, Shiny Gulpin’s body turns a blue color.

Does Gulpin have an evolution?

The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon Go, Gulpin evolves into Swalot after feeding the species 50 Candies. Luckily, you can earn plenty of Candy during the Noxious Swamp event.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Gulpin in Pokemon Go. Check out our other handy guides below:

