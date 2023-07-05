Pokemon Go players demand Shadow Raid overhaul from Niantic as engagement seemingly dwindles 

Shadow Raids in Pokemon Go were once the talk of the town, but now they’re gathering dust as trainers demand immediate action from Niantic.

Pioneered as a thrilling spin on standard Raids, Shadow Raids introduced powerful, darker versions of our favorite Pokemon. Their amplified power promised a worthy test for even veteran trainers.

But today, players are giving Shadow Raids the cold shoulder instead of rushing for a chance at these formidable foes.

Shadow Raids were celebrated at their launch, promising to inject a higher level of difficulty into Raid Battles. Yet, they have fallen short of this potential, missing the team-driven camaraderie that made Raids such a compelling part of Pokemon Go.

According to Reddit users ‘CombProfessional434‘ and ‘wandering_revenant,’ part of the problem is the simultaneous release of regular Legendary raids and Shadow Legendary raids.

The Shiny Nihilego and Shiny Heatran raids are easier to participate in and offer players the chance to invite others, making them more attractive.

Conversely, Shadow Raids demand a high level of local support – support that’s hard to rally in the face of tempting alternatives.

Shadow Raids necessitate careful planning, strong local cooperation, and a head-on clash with a pumped-up Team Go Rocket puppet.

Yet, the Remote Raid Pass, which fosters global collaboration, is unusable for Shadow Raids — an exclusion that undermines the communal spirit that Pokemon Go is celebrated for.

Furthermore, some trainers have grown tired of Shadow Articuno being the sole attraction of Shadow Raids.

Shadow Articuno’s extended tenure in five-star Shadow Raids and its likely continuous appearances during Pokemon Go’s Season of the Hidden Gems have dulled player enthusiasm.

The Pokemon Go community isn’t just throwing in the towel, though. Trainers are rallying behind potential solutions, suggesting staggered release times for Shadow Raids to avoid competition with regular raids and advocating for a more frequent rotation of Shadow Pokemon.

Furthermore, there are growing calls to allow Remote Raid Passes for Shadow Raids. Another particularly creative idea suggests switching the timer in Raids to count up rather than down. This change would empower solo players to tackle Shadow Raids without reliance on local players. It could be a game-changer for rural and less socially inclined trainers.

The responsibility now rests with Niantic to revitalize the excitement around Shadow Raids with necessary adjustments as the community eagerly awaits a favorable response.