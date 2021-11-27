How to get Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players can catch the popular Kanto starter trio in BDSP. Here’s how to find Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

For many who grew up with Pokemon Red & Blue in the 90s, the Charizard evolution line reigns supreme as the best in the series. The Fire-type starter is easily one of Game Freak’s most popular characters.

Players can catch the beloved ‘mon in the 2021 Sinnoh remakes with a special method. Here is where to find Charmander in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and how to evolve it into Charmeleon and Charizard.

Where to find Charmander in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players are able to catch Charmander in BDSP after beating the game’s main storyline by defeating the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Even after becoming the Sinnoh Champion, Trainers will need to complete a few tasks to get the Kanto starter to start spawning.

After beating the game, players need to first complete the Sinnoh Pokedex by seeing all 150 Pokemon. Then head to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan to unlock the National Pokedex. Charmander will start spawning now that you have the National Dex. Now travel to the Fight Area which is unlocked in Snowpoint City by talking to the Sailor. Once in the Battle Zone, use the Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground. The Kanto starter can be found in the lava Hideaways. These look like orange squares on your map. Now all you need to do is enter the Hideaway and look for Charmander. If you don’t see the ‘mon, turn around and exit the Hideaway and re-enter to reset the room’s spawns. Repeat this process over and over until Gen I Fire-type appears.

How to get Charmeleon in Pokemon BDSP

After catching Charmander in the Grand Underground, you can now evolve the ‘mon into Charmeleon.

Charmander will evolve into Charmeleon at level 16. Trainers can use the ‘mon to battle wild Pokemon to quickly gain XP. Trainers can also use Rare Candy, which will automatically level up the Pokemon by a single level.

Evolving Charizard in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

As the starter can only be found in the Grand Underground after the National Pokedex is unlocked, Charmander will be caught at levels 58 – 63.

Because of this, players can technically evolve their Charmelon into Charizard using a single Rare Candy, which is pretty nifty!

And that’s how you get Charmander in the Sinnoh remakes. You can evolve the Fire-type into Charizard with a few easy steps.

