How to get Carnivine in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Carnivine is one of the more difficult creatures to encounter in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to catch it and if Carnivine can be Shiny.

The Grass-type Pokemon first appeared in the Generation 4 games Diamond and Pearl. It then made its Pokemon Go debut alongside other Sinnoh species in October 2018.

Collectors will be upset to hear that Carnivine is exceedingly challenging to catch in the mobile application as it is region-exclusive. This means it can only be found in a specific part of the world.

However, Pokemon Go Fest 2023 has made encountering Carnivine a little more simple for trainers. Keep reading for more information.

How to get Carnivine in Pokemon Go

Region-exclusive creatures in Pokemon Go include Carnivine, Kangaskhan, Pachirisu, and Klefki. Carnivine is only available to players in the Southeastern part of the United States – including Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

If you’re looking to fill your Pokedex, you’ll be glad to hear Carnivine can be attracted by using Incense during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. The creature spawns during the Malachite Wilderness habitat hour alongside Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M. Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O.

Check out our article to learn the schedule of when each habitat hour is occurring.

Can Carnivine be Shiny?

Unfortunately, Shiny Carnivine is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. We will update this article once the game adds the alternate form.

