All new Pokemon in Crown Tundra Expansion Pass - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra Expansion Pass is finally out today, bringing with it both new and fan-favorite Pokemon. Here’s all the new Pokemon that you will be able to catch.

The frozen wildlands of Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC are home to many familiar faces, but many trainers will be on the lookout for the DLC’s new Pokemon.

While the previous Isle of Armor expansion featured plenty of familiar faces, it disappointed many fans due to its lack of new Pokemon. Aside from the addition of Galarain Slowpoke and Kubfu, there were very few new discoveries to be excited about.

However, Game Freak’s Crown Tundra expansion aims to fix this issue. Not only are there new Galarian forms of iconic Kanto Legendaries, but there’s also a number of completely new Pokemon that are making their first debut in the Sword and Shield DLC. If you want to know which new pocket monsters will be obtainable in the Crown Tundra, then check out all the details below.

Crown Tundra new Pokemon

Calyrex

Calyrex is known to have ruled all over the Galar region since ancient times and is known as the King Pokemon. This dual Psychic/Grass Legendary uses its incredible intelligence to overwhelm its opponents with deadly telekinetic moves. If that wasn’t enough, this bipedal beast is said to see every past, present, and future event.

Regieleki

This Electric-type Pokemon is a member of the Legendary titans Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regidrago. Regieleki is known to absorb huge amounts of electrons, storing them deep within its body. When provoked, Regieleki will unleash the stored electrical energy and shock its foe with incredible force.

Despite being fitted with special insulating equipment, Regieleki is known to unleash the most powerful electrical attacks ever recorded. Regieleki’s signature move is Thunder Cage, a move that traps opponents directly below it in a cage of lightning. The electrified cage will continuously deal damage every turn (up to four to five turns) and prevents those trapped from fleeing.

Regidrago

Regidrago was said to have been created by Regigigas long ago. This Pokemon’s body was formed out of crystallized dragon energy and due to its hardened body, it can unleash some devastatingly destructive Dragon-based attacks. When attacking, Regidrago’s body takes on a shape similar to a dragon’s head, then fires intense dragon energy from its mouth.

Its signature move, Dragon Energy deals more damage to any foes that have high amounts of HP. This gives Regidrago the tools it needs to effortlessly take down Sword and Shield’s most hardiest Pokemon. It’s certainly not hard to see why this Legendary Pokemon was sealed away by the people of Galar long ago.

Crown Tundra New Galarian Pokémon

Galarian Articuno

Kanto’s three Legendary birds are some of the most instantly recognizable Pokemon in the series, but the three new Galarain forms certainly shake things up. Firstly, Galarian Articuno is a Psychic/Flying-type that uses psychic energy to both fly and obliterate its enemies. This Legendary Pokemon is known for its cruel and arrogant nature, so it’s best to be careful when battling this particular Pokemon.

During battle, Articuno will blast its foe with its signature move – Freezing Glare. This move is fired from Articuno’s eyes and inflicts huge amounts of Psychic damage, while also sometimes leaving the target frozen in place.

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Zapdos is known to scour the land in order to find a strong opponent it can best in battle. The Fighting/Flying-type uses its speed and lightning-fast kicks to overwhelm its opponent. Unlike it’s Kanto form, Galarian Zapdos is said to be a poor flyer and instead relies on its powerful legs to get around.

Galarian Zapdos’ signature move is Thunderous Kick. Zapdos zips around the battlefield before delivering a devastatingly brutal kick that inflicts huge amounts of damage and drastically lowers the target’s Defense stat. You’ll definitely want to add this Legendary to your team if you’re a Fighting-type fan.

Galarian Moltres

Galarain Moltres has rid itself of its Fire-type origins and instead taken a dark turn. The once burning bright orange flames have now turned into black and red, giving this Legendary Pokémon a malevolent aura. Moltres’ intense flames are said to render weaker Pokemon incapable of even approaching it, while stronger ‘mons struggle to withstand its Dark-type attacks.

Even if you do pluck up the courage to approach Galarian Moltres, it will punish you with its Fiery Wrath. This Dark-type special move sees Moltres manifest its never-ending rage into a fiery inferno that it sends towards its victim.

Galarian Slowking

While not a Legendary Pokemon, Galarian Slowking will definitely prove to be a popular pick for those playing through Crown Tundra. This highly intelligent Pokemon evolves from Galarian Slowbro and retains its predecessor’s Poison/Psychic typing. Its signature move is Eerie Spell.

This special attack sees Slowking unleash tremendous amounts of psychic power. If hit, the opponent doesn’t only take damage – it also loses 3 PP from the move it last used. This attack will prove super effective against any Pokemon weak to Psychic moves.

Lastly, Galarian Slowking also has access to a new ability introduced with the Crown Tundra expansion – Curious Medicine. This ability resets its allies’ stat changes whenever it enters battle.

Crown Tundra leaked Pokemon

Spectrier

Spectrier is part of Calyrex’s Shadow Rider form. According to CentroLeaks, this Pokemon is known to “probe its surroundings with all its senses save one – it doesn’t use its sense of sight. Spectrier’s kicks are said to separate soul from body.” The Swift Horse Pokemon also absorbs the life out of sleeping creatures whenever it rides through the frozen landscape.

Whenever this spectral horse Pokemon defeats an opponent, it will let out a terrifying neigh (Grim Neigh), which boosts its Sp. Atk stat.

Glastrier

Glastrier is Calyrex’s second trusty steed and makes up the Legendary Pokemon’s Ice Rider Form. Glastrier is known to emit intense cold from its hooves and uses its tremendous physical strength to overpower anything that dares to get in its way. According to lore, this Pokémon “showed no mercy to those who got in its way, yet it would heal its opponents’ wounds after battle.”

Whenever this spectral horse Pokemon defeats an opponent, it will let out a terrifying neigh (Chilling Neigh), which boosts its Sp. Atk stat.

So, there you have it! That’s all the new Pokemon that are present in Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion. If you’re looking for more Pokemon news and updates, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest information.